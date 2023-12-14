Costco tops quarterly sales estimates on steady grocery demand

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4, shares

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale COST.O surpassed market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, as more customers turning to its stores for cheaper groceries and essentials offset slowing demand for discretionary items.

The membership-only retail chain's shares, which have risen 38% this year, were up 1.7% in extended trading.

Costco has increased its sales and market share thanks to its strategy of maintaining low prices on basic essentials and gas as well as a devoted membership base that benefits from incentives including testing of free samples and a yearly 2% reward on qualified purchases at its warehouses.

The one-stop retailer has seen sales surge for its consumable categories like fresh food and sundries as well as its private-label brand Kirkland Signature, even as non-food categories including sports goods and office supplies have come under pressure due to persistent inflation.

Total revenue at the company rose to $57.8 billion in the first quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $57.72 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $1.59 billion, or $3.58 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 26, from $1.36 billion, or $3.07 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.