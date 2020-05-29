Costco To Resume Free Samples In June

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. will resume its free in-store samples from mid-June, but with some changes. The warehouse chain had suspended offering free samples in its wholesale clubs from early March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Costco's free samples of food as well as non-food items are immensely popular among customers at its warehouse clubs. Customers had taken to social media to express their disappointment when Costco stopped offering its free samples in March.

During Costco's quarterly earnings call Thursday, chief financial officer Richard Galanti said that the company plans to bring back its free in-store samples in mid-June.

Costco reported third-quarter net income of $838 million or $1.89 per share, down from $906 million or $2.05 per share in the year-ago period. The latest quarter's results were negatively impacted by $0.47 per share from incremental wage and sanitation costs related to COVID-19.

However, total revenue for the quarter rose to $37.27 billion from $34.74 billion last year.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Costco set aside special shopping hours for senior shoppers aged 60 years and older. The dedicated shopping hours enabled senior shoppers to purchase the items they needed at the beginning of the day, helping them to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

In addition, the company temporarily cut store hours from the end of March and gave priority access to members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

