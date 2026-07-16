Is Costco Stock Still a Buy After Its June Sales Update?

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST June sales update provides fresh insight into the warehouse retailer’s operating momentum amid an evolving consumer spending environment. Backed by a loyal membership base, strong traffic trends and a proven business model, Costco has long remained an investor favorite. However, with its latest monthly sales results showing some moderation in growth, investors may be wondering whether the stock still represents an attractive buying opportunity.

Breaking Down Costco’s June Sales Report

Costco’s June sales data indicated that consumer demand remained resilient, even as comparable sales growth moderated from the preceding months. For the five weeks ended July 5, 2026, the company reported an 8.8% year-over-year increase in total comparable sales. This marked a slowdown from total comparable sales growth of 12.5% in May and 11.6% in April. (Read: Costco's Comparable Sales Stay Strong Despite Slower June Growth)



Costco’s net sales for June increased 10.6% to $29.24 billion from $26.44 billion in the year-ago period. Although growth moderated from May’s 14.5% increase and April’s 13% advance, the retailer’s June performance suggests that its value proposition and digital strength continue to support solid sales momentum. Digitally enabled comparable sales remained a bright spot, rising 20.9% in June, or 21.5% after adjusting for fuel and currency impacts.

Unlocking Costco’s Growth Drivers

Costco has built one of the most resilient retail business models by combining exceptional value with a membership-driven ecosystem that continues to strengthen customer loyalty. The company consistently attracts shoppers through its low-price strategy, high-quality merchandise and carefully curated product assortment, enabling it to gain market share even in uncertain economic environments. This disciplined approach has resulted in strong sales momentum across geographies and categories, reinforcing Costco's ability to generate sustainable growth regardless of changing consumer spending patterns.



Costco continues to benefit from its membership model and high renewal rates. The company's growing Executive Membership base further strengthens this advantage, as these members tend to shop more frequently and spend more per visit. Executive memberships reached 41.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, representing growth of 9.6% from the prior year. Executive members also accounted for approximately 75% of worldwide sales. Growth is being driven by both upgrades from Gold Star memberships and a higher proportion of new customers selecting the Executive tier at sign-up.



Costco is also successfully transforming its digital capabilities without compromising its highly efficient warehouse model. The company continues to enhance its mobile app, e-commerce platform, checkout technology and same-day delivery services, making shopping more convenient while improving productivity. Personalized product recommendations, artificial intelligence initiatives and stronger digital engagement are helping Costco attract new shoppers and increase conversion rates, while retail media is emerging as an additional high-margin growth opportunity.



Beyond digital initiatives, the company is steadily increasing its warehouse footprint across North America and several international markets while relocating high-volume warehouses to larger locations with expanded parking and gasoline facilities. At the same time, investments in logistics infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities and technology are improving operational efficiency and supporting future growth. Management is targeting more than 30 net new openings annually in the coming years and expects 26 net openings in fiscal 2026. Management sees particularly strong multi-year opportunities in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.



Supporting these investments is Costco's exceptionally strong balance sheet and cash-generating ability. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $18.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from $14.2 billion at fiscal 2025-end, while operating cash flow for the first 36 weeks rose to $11.1 billion from $9.5 billion in the prior-year period. This strong liquidity position gives Costco ample flexibility to invest in warehouse expansion, digital capabilities, supply-chain infrastructure and the continued development of its Kirkland Signature portfolio.

Costco Navigates Competitive Landscape as Peers Scale Up

Costco's decent sales figures are part of a larger retail picture where competition is intensifying. Rivals like Dollar General Corporation DG and Target Corporation TGT are investing in expanding their product assortments, enhancing supply-chain efficiency and upgrading in-store and digital experiences to capture greater market share. These retailers are also sharpening their value propositions through competitive pricing, private-label expansion and targeted promotional strategies.



Margins remain a critical area to monitor, with potential concerns stemming from any deleverage in the selling, general and administrative rate. Foreign exchange volatility, potential tariffs on key imports and inflationary pressure create uncertainty.

Is Costco's Premium Valuation Justified?

Costco stock has fallen 8.3% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 5%. Among key retail peers, Dollar General shares have dropped 4.3% during the same period, while Target has gained 8.2%. Now the key question is whether the recent pullback has made Costco a more attractive investment at current valuation levels.





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Despite Costco's strong fundamentals, valuation remains an important consideration. The stock has historically commanded a premium due to its consistency, brand strength and membership economics. However, that premium can limit near-term upside, especially if investor expectations become too high.



Valuation metrics continue to reflect this premium positioning. Costco’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 41.28, well above the industry’s 30.06 and the S&P 500’s 21.13. It also trades at a significant premium to Target and Dollar General, whose corresponding multiples are 16.09 and 15.83, respectively. However, Costco’s current valuation remains below its 12-month median of 46.28, indicating that the recent share-price decline has made the stock somewhat less expensive than it was previously.



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Costco's Earnings Estimates Continue to Move Higher

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 9.6% and 13.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 7.8% rise in sales and 10.2% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has increased by 7 cents and 8 cents to $20.38 and $22.46, respectively, over the past 60 days.





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How to Play Costco Stock: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Although June sales growth moderated, Costco's underlying fundamentals remain intact, and rising earnings estimates reflect continued confidence in the stock. While Costco continues to command a premium valuation, the recent pullback has made its valuation somewhat more reasonable. Current shareholders may consider holding the stock given its competitive advantages and long-term growth prospects, while prospective investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point before building or adding to positions.



Costco currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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