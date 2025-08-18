Is Costco Stock an Obvious Buy Right Now?

Key Points Costco's massive scale gives it leverage over its vendors to obtain favorable pricing.

The warehouse club operator’s membership model drives customer loyalty.

Investors are clearly enamored with the stock, as indicated by the current valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale ›

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) proves that investors don't need to own businesses at the cutting edge of technology to score huge wins. In the past five years, shares of this warehouse club operator have produced a total return of 216% (as of Aug. 14), beating the market by a wide margin.

Despite this strong performance, this top retail stock trades 9% off its record from February of this year. Is Costco an obvious buy right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Hard to disrupt

With fiscal 2025 Q3 (ended May 11) net sales of $62 billion, Costco is the world's third largest retailer. Selling high-quality merchandise at extremely low prices has made it a fan favorite. What's more, operating a membership model helps drive incredibly valued customer loyalty, while at the same time bringing in a recurring revenue source.

Costco should still be thriving well into the future. That's because it's a business that's hard to disrupt. The company possesses a tremendous cost advantage, which allows it to purchase its inventory from suppliers at favorable prices. These savings are constantly passed to customers, encouraging them to increase their spending over time, thus reinforcing the cost advantage.

Steep valuation

However, the market is fully aware of Costco's merits. The stock has performed exceptionally well historically, helping the company get to a $433 billion market capitalization. But the valuation has clearly gotten stretched. Investors can buy shares at a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.3. This is close to the most expensive level in the last 25 years.

Costco is a great business that investors should keep on their watch lists. However, the current valuation is expensive, so the stock is far from being an obvious buying opportunity right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Costco Wholesale right now?

Before you buy stock in Costco Wholesale, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Costco Wholesale wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,155!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,106,071!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.