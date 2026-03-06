Costco Stock Exhibits Muted Reaction Amid Double-Beat Earnings Report

The latest earnings season is all but wound down, but that doesn’t mean this week came and went without its share of headlines.

We heard from a major discount retail player in Costco yesterday evening, with the company delivering clear beats on both revenue and earnings while demonstrating the enduring strength of its membership-driven model.

With less than 4% of S&P 500 companies left to report results, the index is tracking at a roughly 15% earnings growth rate for the quarter, which would mark the S&P 500's fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth.

Costco Buids on Track Record of Earnings Beats

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on Thursday. Total revenue reached $69.597 billion, with net sales of $68.242 billion (up 9.1% year-over-year), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net income rose to $2.035 billion, and diluted EPS came in at $4.58—exceeding the median $4.55 estimate and reflecting robust underlying demand across its global warehouse network. This performance extended Costco’s consistent track record of outperformance and highlighted resilience in a tiered consumer spending environment.

The beat marked the third such occurrence over the last four quarters. The leading discount retailer delivered a 1.07% average earnings surprise over that timeframe, reflecting strong execution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparable sales growth was a standout, rising 7.4% company-wide (6.7% adjusted for gas and foreign exchange), with U.S. comps at 5.9% and digitally-enabled sales surging 22.6%.

International markets contributed meaningfully during the latest quarter, with Canada up 10.1% and other international up 13%. February sales results, released alongside the quarter, showed continued momentum with net sales up 9.5% and total comparable sales at 7.9%. Membership fee income grew solidly to $1.355 billion, underscoring high renewal rates and the value of Executive and business memberships.

Consumer trends remain highly supportive for Costco’s business. Shoppers continue prioritizing value and essentials, driving strong traffic and basket sizes across groceries, Kirkland Signature private label, and select big-ticket categories. The acceleration in digitally-enabled sales reflects growing demand for convenience through Costco Logistics and online ordering, while higher-income households are increasingly contributing to overall growth.

This value-oriented behavior positions Costco well to maintain momentum even if broader economic uncertainty persists, as its low-price model and bulk offerings consistently attract budget-conscious consumers without sacrificing premium appeal.

Bottom Line

These results reinforce Costco’s leadership in the discount retail space, where value-driven models are thriving amid moderating inflation and selective consumer spending. For Costco specifically, the combination of membership stability, e-commerce acceleration, and ongoing warehouse expansion (924 locations worldwide) points to durable long-term growth potential.

The stock’s reaction was muted on Friday morning shares trading slightly lower in pre-market trading. Overall, the quarter affirms Costco’s defensive yet growth-oriented positioning and sets a constructive tone for the remainder of fiscal 2026 as consumer confidence evolves.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.