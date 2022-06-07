Costco Stock: Attractive But Expensive

Higher commodity prices, wages, and transportation costs continue to impact businesses. Furthermore, the ongoing supply chain disruptions remain a drag.

Irrespective of the challenging business environment, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) continues to deliver impressive sales. What’s more? Its membership renewal rate remains high.

Recently, the warehouse club retailer announced its May sales numbers, wherein the total company’s comps (comparable sales) jumped 15.5%. Thanks to its solid comps, the overall net sales increased 16.9% in May.

Furthermore, Costco’s membership renewal rates hit an all-time high during the last reported quarter. Costco’s US and Canada renewal rate stood at 92.3%. Meanwhile, the worldwide renewal rate came in at 90%.

While Costco continues to deliver stellar growth, its valuation remains high. However, should investors worry about its high valuation?

Analyst Weighs In

Highlighting Costco’s valuation, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe stated, “while valuation is high, we view COST as a compounder of value.” Tarlowe raised his FY22 and FY23 EPS estimates as Costco’s incremental sales translating directly into profit outperformance.”

Sharing details from a recent survey, Tarlowe stated that customers’ intent to renew membership at Costco remains high. Further, customers are willing to pay more for memberships, which will support the profitability.

Tarlowe added, “renewal intentions at COST appear to be consistent with historical averages, based on our survey data. Of the pre-COVID cohort (~80% of respondents), ~93% intended to renew at COST. We believe this is encouraging for COST, given the ~93% rate is higher than COST’s US & Canada and worldwide renewal rates from F’3Q (92.3% and 90.0%, resp.).”

Along with Tarlowe, most Wall Street analysts are bullish about COST stock despite its expensive valuation. COST stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 16 Buy and three Hold. Further, the average analyst price target of $578 implies 22.3% upside potential.

Bottom Line

Costco’s value proposition, strong membership renewable rate, and an expected increase in membership fee suggest that Costco is well-positioned to deliver solid sales and margins in the coming years. Overall, its strong growth overshadows valuation concerns.

It’s worth mentioning that COST stock has positive indicators from hedge fund managers and retail investors. TipRanks Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds increased their holdings in COST stock by 428.5K shares in the last three months. Further, 6.3% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks raised their stake in one month.

All in all, Costco stock has an impressive Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

