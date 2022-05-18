Costco Shares Continue To Drag

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning, continuing a bearish trend since May 13. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $448.50, down 8.56 percent from the previous close of $490.47 on a volume of 1,571,386. The shares have traded in a range of $374.50-$612.27 on average volume of 2,584,558 for the last 52 weeks.

