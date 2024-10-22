Costco To Sell Peloton Bike+ In 300 US Stores, Online

(RTTNews) - Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) and Costco (COST) announced a partnership where Costco will sell the Peloton Bike+ in 300 of its US stores and on Costco.com this holiday season.

Starting November 1, Costco members will be able to purchase an exclusive Bike+ bundle through February 15, 2025, or while supplies last.

"The Costco brand is incredibly powerful and respected in the US and abroad. Costco members know they are shopping for high quality products from trusted brands with the best value," said Dion Camp Sanders, Chief Emerging Business Officer, Peloton. "We're excited to learn from this first seasonal collaboration in the US and hopefully expand distribution of Peloton products to new geographic markets with Costco in the future."

The Peloton Bike+ will be self assembly, is expected to retail for $1,999 in-store and $2,199 online (including delivery), and comes with a 48-month extended warranty.

The All-Access Membership, required to access content on the Peloton Bike+ for $44 USD/month, allows Members to create accounts for the entire household. This Membership provides unlimited access to Peloton's content library with 16 modalities from cycling to bike bootcamp, strength, pilates, meditation, and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.