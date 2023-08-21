Costco Savings: 9 Unconventional Tips for Frugal Shoppers

For frugal shoppers, finding ways to save money is essential. There are many popular strategies to do this, such as shopping with a list or keeping an eye out for discounted items, but it might be time to think outside the box.

See: Are These 8 Costco Items With Cult Followings Worth the Hype (and Money)?

Learn: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

Here are some lesser-known or unconventional savings tips for highly frugal Costco shoppers looking to cut down on their bill and maximize their savings.

Use a Costco Shop Card

It’s well known that Costco requires a membership card in order to shop there. But the annual cost of membership is either $60 or $120, depending on which tier you choose. For someone who wants to save money, spending this amount each year can be very off-putting.

That’s where the Costco Shop Card comes into play.

“Non-members can use a Costco Shop Card to shop in the warehouse store,” said money-saving expert, Andrea Woroch. “You will need a member to purchase this for you.”

This means you’ll need to ask a current Costco member to get the shop card for you. But once they do, you can use it without having to buy a separate membership.

The Costco Shop Card comes with a preset balance, which you can check online. You can use the card to shop online at either Costco.com or Costco.ca. Or you can use it in stores located throughout the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico.

Find: 10 Cheap Aldi Brand Products Better Than the Name Brands

Take Advantage of Costco’s Health Services

Another unconventional way to save money while shopping at Costco is to use the pharmacy. The great thing about this is that you don’t need a membership to purchase things you need there.

“It is against federal law to require a membership to access a pharmacy. Therefore, anyone — regardless of membership status — can access affordable prescriptions from Costco’s pharmacy,” said Woroch.

Costco also has free health and wellness screenings for non-members. “And, you can get a free eye exam at Costco Optical without a membership,” added Woroch. “If you’re looking to purchase glasses or contacts, though, you will need a membership.”

Avoid Too Many Free Samples

Free samples at Costco, or any major grocery store, can be a great find while shopping, especially if you’re there on an empty stomach. But they’re also part of Costco’s marketing strategy to get you to splurge on things you might not actually need.

“Who can resist the siren call of free samples?” said Tarek El Ali, founder at Smart Insurance Agents. “They’re practically a mini-meal, right? But these tempting bites can add up. Before you know it, you’ve filled your cart with items you weren’t even planning to buy. Sneaky, right?”

If you can resist the temptation, it’s OK to grab one or two free samples. Otherwise, you’re better off avoiding them.

Be Wary of Supposed Deals or Discounts

Costco is known for its great sales and discounts on popular items. Taking advantage of certain deals can lead to significant savings, but you could also end up splurging on things beyond your budget. Be careful of what El Ali calls the “But It’s Such a Good Deal!” excuse.

“This is the granddaddy of them all,” he said. “You spot a great price on something you don’t necessarily need, and you convince yourself that it’s worth it just because it’s cheap. However, if you weren’t planning on buying it in the first place, it’s not a deal at all.”

If you are looking for something particular and find it on sale, take a moment to compare its per unit cost with similar items before adding it to your cart. You might find that what appears to be a great deal is actually more expensive than you initially thought.

Check Out Costco’s Food Court

Shopping while hungry can lead to more impulse buys and unnecessary expenditure. One way to combat this is to head to Costco’s food court and purchase something to eat before shopping.

Now, this might sound counterintuitive if you’re trying to save money. But the big box store still has some great deals on ready-made food. In particular, there’s the $1.50 hot dog combo that comes with a drink. Not only is this a budget-friendly meal option, but it can help reduce other food splurges.

Use Discount Gift Cards

Another way to save money while shopping at Costco is to buy gift cards in bulk from the retailer. This is especially useful if there are holidays or birthdays just around the corner. Although not every gift card goes on sale, some certainly do, so see what’s there and pick up what you need.

“Warehouse stores like Costco can help you save beyond just oversized packages of toilet paper and paper towels,” said Woroch. “You can also find gift card deals when buying in bulk. Of course, you can break these up to give as a gift or use them for yourself to offset the cost of eating out or enjoying an activity. For instance, you can get 20% off $100 worth of gift cards to California Pizza Kitchen, 25% off $100 worth of gift cards to Macaroni Grill, and $50 off a $500 Southwest Airlines eGift Card.”

Choose Kirkland Signature Brand

This might be considered a more common savings tip, but if you want to be extra frugal, keep an eye out for store brand goods like Costco’s own Kirkland Signature. From apparel to food, you can often find reduced prices on these goods simply by switching brands.

Use Costco Travel

Did you know that Costco has a travel site where you can score some great deals?

“You can access some great travel deals including cruise savings, hotel packages, and car rentals for less than other sites,” said Woroch. “I’ve booked a hotel through Costco’s travel portal and received a waived daily resort fee, car rental bundle for significantly less than the going rate at the local rental agency, and a $200 Costco Shop Card. Our recent cruise booking didn’t save us anything off the actual booking price compared to Disney Cruise website, but we did score a $700 Costco shop card with the booking.”

Avoid Buying Too Much in Bulk

“Costco is the king of bulk shopping,” said El Ali. “Those huge packages of snacks, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies seem like a fantastic deal. But here’s the catch — do you really need 48 rolls of paper towels? Sometimes, in the enthusiasm of scoring a bargain, we forget to consider if we’ll actually use all of it before it expires.”

Only buy in bulk the things you need and will use. Anything else will just go to waste or take up too much space.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Savings: 9 Unconventional Tips for Frugal Shoppers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.