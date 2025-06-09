Costco Sales Surge in May: E-Commerce Leads the Way With a 12% Jump

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST maintained its decent comparable sales growth trend in May, underscoring continued appeal among value-focused shoppers. Costco’s ability to offer quality merchandise at competitive pricing — both in-store and through its growing e-commerce platform — remains a key draw for consumers navigating an inflationary environment.

Decoding Costco’s May Comparable Sales

For the four weeks ended June 1, 2025, Costco reported a 4.3% year-over-year increase in total company comparable sales. Regionally, comparable sales rose 4.1% in the United States, 3.3% in Canada and 6.6% in Other International markets. This follows gains of 4.4% in April and 6.4% in March, signaling consistent momentum.



On an adjusted basis, excluding the impacts of gasoline price fluctuations and foreign exchange, comparable sales were even more robust. U.S. comps climbed 5.5%, while Canada and Other International markets posted increases of 6.3% and 8.4%, respectively. Overall, total company comps, excluding these factors, grew 6%, following strong rises of 6.7% in April and 9.1% in March.



E-commerce also remained a bright spot, with comparable sales surging 11.6%, or 12% when adjusted for fuel and currency headwinds. This builds on gains of 12.6% in April and 16.2% in March, reflecting sustained strength in Costco’s online channel.



As a result, Costco's net sales for May increased 6.8% to $20.97 billion, up from $19.64 billion in the same period last year. This follows a sales improvement of 7% and 8.6% reported in April and March, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Costco’s Consistent Growth Keeps Investors Optimistic

Costco’s resilient business model, centered around a membership-based structure, continues to be a major growth driver. The company’s high membership renewal rates, coupled with its efficient supply-chain management and bulk purchasing power, ensure competitive pricing and customer loyalty.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 19.6% in the past year compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s rise of 10.7%.

