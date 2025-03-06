News & Insights

Stocks
COST

Costco Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 9.1% Increase in Net Sales and Record Net Income

March 06, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Costco reported a 9.1% increase in second-quarter net sales and a 3.6% rise in net income.

Quiver AI Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ending February 16, 2025. The company reported a 9.1% increase in net sales for the quarter, reaching $62.53 billion compared to $57.33 billion in the previous year, and an 8.3% increase for the first 24 weeks, totaling $123.52 billion. E-commerce sales also saw significant growth, rising 20.9% in the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.788 billion or $4.02 per diluted share, up from $1.743 billion or $3.92 per diluted share last year. Costco operates a total of 897 warehouses worldwide and plans to discuss these results further in a conference call.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales for the second quarter increased by 9.1 percent, reaching $62.53 billion, signaling strong demand and growth for the company.
  • Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, an increase from $1,743 million, indicating improved profitability.
  • E-commerce sales grew significantly, with a 20.9 percent increase in the second quarter, reflecting a strong online performance and adaptation to consumer shopping trends.
  • The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.36 billion, up from $9.91 billion, providing a solid liquidity position for future investments and operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Similar to last year, net income growth was comparatively modest at just 2.6%, reflecting only a slight increase despite significant revenue growth.
  • Comparable sales growth in the Other International segment was low at 1.7%, indicating potential challenges in global markets.
  • The company recorded a $94 million tax benefit in the prior year, which enhanced last year’s net income, suggesting that this year’s results might not fully represent underlying operational growth without that one-off benefit.

FAQ

What were Costco's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $62.53 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.1% increase from last year.

How much did Costco's net income increase in Q2 2025?

Costco's net income for Q2 2025 increased to $1,788 million, up from $1,743 million in the previous year.

What was the e-commerce growth percentage for Costco in fiscal 2025?

Costco experienced a remarkable e-commerce growth of 20.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How does Costco's comparable sales vary by region in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, U.S. comparable sales grew by 8.3%, Canada by 4.6%, while Other International saw 1.7% growth.

When is Costco's conference call to discuss these results?

The conference call to discuss Costco's operating results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT on March 6, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068
  • CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $2,844,777
  • PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850
  • PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426
  • CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $1,501,695
  • RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279
  • TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,621 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ended February 16, 2025.



Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $62.53 billion, from $57.33 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $123.52 billion, from $114.05 billion last year.



Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025 were as follows:
12 Weeks

12 Weeks

24 Weeks

24 Weeks




Adjusted*



Adjusted*

U.S.
8.3%

8.6%

6.8%

7.9%

Canada
4.6%

10.5%

5.2%

8.6%

Other International
1.7%

10.3%

3.2%

8.7%









Total Company
6.8%

9.1%

6.0%

8.1%









E-commerce
20.9%

22.2%

17.1%

17.9%



*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.



Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, compared to $1,743 million, $3.92 per diluted share, last year. Last year’s second quarter net income was positively impacted by a $94 million ($0.21 per diluted share) tax benefit due to the deductibility of the $15 per share special dividend to the extent received by 401(k) plan participants. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.33 billion, $7.49 per diluted share, last year.



For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 2, 2025, the Company reported net sales of $19.81 billion, an increase of 8.8 percent from $18.21 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $133.36 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $123.15 billion last year.



Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 2, 2025, were as follows:
4 Weeks

4 Weeks

26 Weeks

26 Weeks




Adjusted*



Adjusted*

U.S.
8.6%

8.6%

6.9%

7.9%

Canada
3.2%

8.7%

5.1%

8.6%

Other International
-0.6%

6.5%

3.0%

8.7%









Total Company
6.5%

8.3%

6.1%

8.1%









E-commerce
19.0%

20.2%

16.9%

17.7%



*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.



Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 6, 2025, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).



Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

























CONTACTS:

Costco Wholesale Corporation


David Sherwood, 425/313-8239


Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254


Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305




COST-Earn


COST-Sales

























































































































































































































































































































































































COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)




12 Weeks Ended


24 Weeks Ended



February 16, 2025


February 18, 2024


February 16, 2025


February 18, 2024


REVENUE







Net sales
$
62,530


$
57,331


$
123,515


$
114,048

Membership fees

1,193



1,111



2,359



2,193

Total revenue

63,723



58,442



125,874



116,241


OPERATING EXPENSES







Merchandise costs

55,744



51,140



109,853



101,597

Selling, general and administrative

5,663



5,240



11,509



10,598

Operating income

2,316



2,062



4,512



4,046


OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest expense

(36
)


(41
)


(73
)


(79
)

Interest income and other, net

142



216



289



376


INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,422



2,237



4,728



4,343

Provision for income taxes

634



494



1,142



1,011


NET INCOME
$
1,788


$
1,743


$
3,586


$
3,332










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:







Basic
$
4.03


$
3.93


$
8.08


$
7.51

Diluted
$
4.02


$
3.92


$
8.06


$
7.49









Shares used in calculation (000s):







Basic

443,982



443,892



443,985



443,859

Diluted

444,886



444,754



444,888



444,579



















































































































































































































































































































































































COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)






Subject to Reclassification









February 16, 2025


September 1, 2024


ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,356


$
9,906

Short-term investments

802



1,238

Receivables, net

3,060



2,721

Merchandise inventories

18,754



18,647

Other current assets

1,925



1,734

Total current assets

36,897



34,246


OTHER ASSETS



Property and equipment, net

29,809



29,032

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,531



2,617

Other long-term assets

3,987



3,936


TOTAL ASSETS
$
73,224


$
69,831


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES



Accounts payable
$
18,610


$
19,421

Accrued salaries and benefits

5,150



4,794

Accrued member rewards

2,491



2,435

Deferred membership fees

2,824



2,501

Other current liabilities

7,924



6,313

Total current liabilities

36,999



35,464


OTHER LIABILITIES



Long-term debt, excluding current portion

5,755



5,794

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,284



2,375

Other long-term liabilities

2,609



2,576


TOTAL LIABILITIES

47,647



46,209


COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES




EQUITY



Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding









Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,730,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding

2



2

Additional paid-in capital

8,047



7,829

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,242
)


(1,828
)

Retained earnings

19,770



17,619


TOTAL EQUITY

25,577



23,622


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
73,224


$
69,831















































































































































































































































































































COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(amounts in millions) (unaudited)



Subject to Reclassification





24 Weeks Ended



February 16, 2025


February 18, 2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income
$
3,586


$
3,332

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

1,100



1,015

Non-cash lease expense

137



148

Stock-based compensation

614



580

Other non-cash operating activities, net

(79
)


(7
)

Changes in working capital

650



314

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,008



5,382


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchases of short-term investments

(345
)


(719
)

Maturities of short-term investments

752



1,029

Additions to property and equipment

(2,401
)


(2,071
)

Other investing activities, net

(13
)


9

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,007
)


(1,752
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayments of short-term borrowings

(389
)


(409
)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

370



383

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt






498

Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(390
)


(292
)

Repurchases of common stock

(412
)


(322
)

Cash dividend payments

(515
)


(8,012
)

Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net

(98
)


(96
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,434
)


(8,250
)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(117
)


15

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

2,450



(4,605
)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR

9,906



13,700


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD
$
12,356


$
9,095





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.