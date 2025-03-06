Costco Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 9.1% Increase in Net Sales and Record Net Income

Costco reported a 9.1% increase in second-quarter net sales and a 3.6% rise in net income.
Quiver AI Summary
Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ending February 16, 2025. The company reported a 9.1% increase in net sales for the quarter, reaching $62.53 billion compared to $57.33 billion in the previous year, and an 8.3% increase for the first 24 weeks, totaling $123.52 billion. E-commerce sales also saw significant growth, rising 20.9% in the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.788 billion or $4.02 per diluted share, up from $1.743 billion or $3.92 per diluted share last year. Costco operates a total of 897 warehouses worldwide and plans to discuss these results further in a conference call.
Potential Positives
- Net sales for the second quarter increased by 9.1 percent, reaching $62.53 billion, signaling strong demand and growth for the company.
- Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, an increase from $1,743 million, indicating improved profitability.
- E-commerce sales grew significantly, with a 20.9 percent increase in the second quarter, reflecting a strong online performance and adaptation to consumer shopping trends.
- The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.36 billion, up from $9.91 billion, providing a solid liquidity position for future investments and operations.
Potential Negatives
- Similar to last year, net income growth was comparatively modest at just 2.6%, reflecting only a slight increase despite significant revenue growth.
- Comparable sales growth in the Other International segment was low at 1.7%, indicating potential challenges in global markets.
- The company recorded a $94 million tax benefit in the prior year, which enhanced last year’s net income, suggesting that this year’s results might not fully represent underlying operational growth without that one-off benefit.
FAQ
What were Costco's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?
Costco reported net sales of $62.53 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.1% increase from last year.
How much did Costco's net income increase in Q2 2025?
Costco's net income for Q2 2025 increased to $1,788 million, up from $1,743 million in the previous year.
What was the e-commerce growth percentage for Costco in fiscal 2025?
Costco experienced a remarkable e-commerce growth of 20.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
How does Costco's comparable sales vary by region in Q2 2025?
In Q2 2025, U.S. comparable sales grew by 8.3%, Canada by 4.6%, while Other International saw 1.7% growth.
When is Costco's conference call to discuss these results?
The conference call to discuss Costco's operating results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT on March 6, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$COST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.
$COST Insider Trading Activity
$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068
- CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $2,844,777
- PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850
- PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426
- CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $1,501,695
- RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279
- TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236
$COST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,621 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,519,861 shares (+74796.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,392,603,038
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,205,914 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,104,942,820
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 802,027 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $734,873,279
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 795,345 shares (+100422.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,750,763
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 587,303 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,128,119
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,043 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,942,249
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 382,367 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,351,411
Full Release
ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ended February 16, 2025.
Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $62.53 billion, from $57.33 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $123.52 billion, from $114.05 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025 were as follows:
12 Weeks
12 Weeks
24 Weeks
24 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
8.3%
8.6%
6.8%
7.9%
Canada
4.6%
10.5%
5.2%
8.6%
Other International
1.7%
10.3%
3.2%
8.7%
Total Company
6.8%
9.1%
6.0%
8.1%
E-commerce
20.9%
22.2%
17.1%
17.9%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, compared to $1,743 million, $3.92 per diluted share, last year. Last year’s second quarter net income was positively impacted by a $94 million ($0.21 per diluted share) tax benefit due to the deductibility of the $15 per share special dividend to the extent received by 401(k) plan participants. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.33 billion, $7.49 per diluted share, last year.
For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 2, 2025, the Company reported net sales of $19.81 billion, an increase of 8.8 percent from $18.21 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $133.36 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $123.15 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 2, 2025, were as follows:
4 Weeks
4 Weeks
26 Weeks
26 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
8.6%
8.6%
6.9%
7.9%
Canada
3.2%
8.7%
5.1%
8.6%
Other International
-0.6%
6.5%
3.0%
8.7%
Total Company
6.5%
8.3%
6.1%
8.1%
E-commerce
19.0%
20.2%
16.9%
17.7%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 6, 2025, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
CONTACTS:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305
COST-Earn
COST-Sales
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
February 16, 2025
February 18, 2024
February 16, 2025
February 18, 2024
REVENUE
Net sales
$
62,530
$
57,331
$
123,515
$
114,048
Membership fees
1,193
1,111
2,359
2,193
Total revenue
63,723
58,442
125,874
116,241
OPERATING EXPENSES
Merchandise costs
55,744
51,140
109,853
101,597
Selling, general and administrative
5,663
5,240
11,509
10,598
Operating income
2,316
2,062
4,512
4,046
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(36
)
(41
)
(73
)
(79
)
Interest income and other, net
142
216
289
376
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,422
2,237
4,728
4,343
Provision for income taxes
634
494
1,142
1,011
NET INCOME
$
1,788
$
1,743
$
3,586
$
3,332
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
4.03
$
3.93
$
8.08
$
7.51
Diluted
$
4.02
$
3.92
$
8.06
$
7.49
Shares used in calculation (000s):
Basic
443,982
443,892
443,985
443,859
Diluted
444,886
444,754
444,888
444,579
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
February 16, 2025
September 1, 2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,356
$
9,906
Short-term investments
802
1,238
Receivables, net
3,060
2,721
Merchandise inventories
18,754
18,647
Other current assets
1,925
1,734
Total current assets
36,897
34,246
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
29,809
29,032
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,531
2,617
Other long-term assets
3,987
3,936
TOTAL ASSETS
$
73,224
$
69,831
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
18,610
$
19,421
Accrued salaries and benefits
5,150
4,794
Accrued member rewards
2,491
2,435
Deferred membership fees
2,824
2,501
Other current liabilities
7,924
6,313
Total current liabilities
36,999
35,464
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
5,755
5,794
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,284
2,375
Other long-term liabilities
2,609
2,576
TOTAL LIABILITIES
47,647
46,209
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,730,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
8,047
7,829
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,242
)
(1,828
)
Retained earnings
19,770
17,619
TOTAL EQUITY
25,577
23,622
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
73,224
$
69,831
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
24 Weeks Ended
February 16, 2025
February 18, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
3,586
$
3,332
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,100
1,015
Non-cash lease expense
137
148
Stock-based compensation
614
580
Other non-cash operating activities, net
(79
)
(7
)
Changes in working capital
650
314
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,008
5,382
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of short-term investments
(345
)
(719
)
Maturities of short-term investments
752
1,029
Additions to property and equipment
(2,401
)
(2,071
)
Other investing activities, net
(13
)
9
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,007
)
(1,752
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(389
)
(409
)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
370
383
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
498
Tax withholdings on stock-based awards
(390
)
(292
)
Repurchases of common stock
(412
)
(322
)
Cash dividend payments
(515
)
(8,012
)
Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net
(98
)
(96
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,434
)
(8,250
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(117
)
15
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
2,450
(4,605
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR
9,906
13,700
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD
$
12,356
$
9,095
