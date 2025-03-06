Costco Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with 9.1% Increase in Net Sales and Record Net Income

Costco reported a 9.1% increase in second-quarter net sales and a 3.6% rise in net income.

Costco Wholesale Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ending February 16, 2025. The company reported a 9.1% increase in net sales for the quarter, reaching $62.53 billion compared to $57.33 billion in the previous year, and an 8.3% increase for the first 24 weeks, totaling $123.52 billion. E-commerce sales also saw significant growth, rising 20.9% in the second quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.788 billion or $4.02 per diluted share, up from $1.743 billion or $3.92 per diluted share last year. Costco operates a total of 897 warehouses worldwide and plans to discuss these results further in a conference call.

Potential Positives

Net sales for the second quarter increased by 9.1 percent, reaching $62.53 billion, signaling strong demand and growth for the company.

Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, an increase from $1,743 million, indicating improved profitability.

E-commerce sales grew significantly, with a 20.9 percent increase in the second quarter, reflecting a strong online performance and adaptation to consumer shopping trends.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $12.36 billion, up from $9.91 billion, providing a solid liquidity position for future investments and operations.

Potential Negatives

Similar to last year, net income growth was comparatively modest at just 2.6%, reflecting only a slight increase despite significant revenue growth.

Comparable sales growth in the Other International segment was low at 1.7%, indicating potential challenges in global markets.

The company recorded a $94 million tax benefit in the prior year, which enhanced last year’s net income, suggesting that this year’s results might not fully represent underlying operational growth without that one-off benefit.

FAQ

What were Costco's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $62.53 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a 9.1% increase from last year.

How much did Costco's net income increase in Q2 2025?

Costco's net income for Q2 2025 increased to $1,788 million, up from $1,743 million in the previous year.

What was the e-commerce growth percentage for Costco in fiscal 2025?

Costco experienced a remarkable e-commerce growth of 20.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How does Costco's comparable sales vary by region in Q2 2025?

In Q2 2025, U.S. comparable sales grew by 8.3%, Canada by 4.6%, while Other International saw 1.7% growth.

When is Costco's conference call to discuss these results?

The conference call to discuss Costco's operating results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT on March 6, 2025.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $2,844,777

PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850

PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $1,501,695

RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279

TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,621 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025, ended February 16, 2025.





Net sales for the quarter increased 9.1 percent, to $62.53 billion, from $57.33 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 8.3 percent, to $123.52 billion, from $114.05 billion last year.





Comparable sales for the second quarter and first 24 weeks of fiscal 2025 were as follows:













12 Weeks









12 Weeks









24 Weeks









24 Weeks





















Adjusted*

















Adjusted*









U.S.





8.3%









8.6%









6.8%









7.9%









Canada





4.6%









10.5%









5.2%









8.6%









Other International





1.7%









10.3%









3.2%









8.7%













































Total Company





6.8%









9.1%









6.0%









8.1%













































E-commerce





20.9%









22.2%









17.1%









17.9%











*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.







Net income for the quarter was $1,788 million, $4.02 per diluted share, compared to $1,743 million, $3.92 per diluted share, last year. Last year’s second quarter net income was positively impacted by a $94 million ($0.21 per diluted share) tax benefit due to the deductibility of the $15 per share special dividend to the extent received by 401(k) plan participants. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $3.59 billion, $8.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.33 billion, $7.49 per diluted share, last year.





For the four-week reporting month of February, ended March 2, 2025, the Company reported net sales of $19.81 billion, an increase of 8.8 percent from $18.21 billion last year. Net sales for the first 26 weeks were $133.36 billion, an increase of 8.3 percent from $123.15 billion last year.





Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended March 2, 2025, were as follows:













4 Weeks









4 Weeks









26 Weeks









26 Weeks





















Adjusted*

















Adjusted*









U.S.





8.6%









8.6%









6.9%









7.9%









Canada





3.2%









8.7%









5.1%









8.6%









Other International





-0.6%









6.5%









3.0%









8.7%













































Total Company





6.5%









8.3%









6.1%









8.1%













































E-commerce





19.0%









20.2%









16.9%









17.7%











*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.







Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.





A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 6, 2025, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”).





Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.











CONTACTS:









Costco Wholesale Corporation















David Sherwood, 425/313-8239













Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254













Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















COST-Earn





COST-Sales











COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



























12 Weeks Ended













24 Weeks Ended

















February 16, 2025













February 18, 2024













February 16, 2025













February 18, 2024













REVENUE







































Net sales





$





62,530













$





57,331













$





123,515













$





114,048













Membership fees









1,193

















1,111

















2,359

















2,193













Total revenue









63,723

















58,442

















125,874

















116,241















OPERATING EXPENSES







































Merchandise costs









55,744

















51,140

















109,853

















101,597













Selling, general and administrative









5,663

















5,240

















11,509

















10,598













Operating income









2,316

















2,062

















4,512

















4,046















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







































Interest expense









(36





)













(41





)













(73





)













(79





)









Interest income and other, net









142

















216

















289

















376















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES











2,422

















2,237

















4,728

















4,343













Provision for income taxes









634

















494

















1,142

















1,011















NET INCOME







$





1,788













$





1,743













$





3,586













$





3,332



















































NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:







































Basic





$





4.03













$





3.93













$





8.08













$





7.51













Diluted





$





4.02













$





3.92













$





8.06













$





7.49

















































Shares used in calculation (000s):





































Basic









443,982

















443,892

















443,985

















443,859













Diluted









444,886

















444,754

















444,888

















444,579































































COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)

































Subject to Reclassification

















































February 16, 2025













September 1, 2024













ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents





$





12,356













$





9,906













Short-term investments









802

















1,238













Receivables, net









3,060

















2,721













Merchandise inventories









18,754

















18,647













Other current assets









1,925

















1,734













Total current assets









36,897

















34,246















OTHER ASSETS























Property and equipment, net









29,809

















29,032













Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,531

















2,617













Other long-term assets









3,987

















3,936















TOTAL ASSETS











$





73,224













$





69,831















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Accounts payable





$





18,610













$





19,421













Accrued salaries and benefits









5,150

















4,794













Accrued member rewards









2,491

















2,435













Deferred membership fees









2,824

















2,501













Other current liabilities









7,924

















6,313













Total current liabilities









36,999

















35,464















OTHER LIABILITIES























Long-term debt, excluding current portion









5,755

















5,794













Long-term operating lease liabilities









2,284

















2,375













Other long-term liabilities









2,609

















2,576















TOTAL LIABILITIES















47,647

















46,209















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























EQUITY























Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding









—

















—













Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,730,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding









2

















2













Additional paid-in capital









8,047

















7,829













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2,242





)













(1,828





)









Retained earnings









19,770

















17,619















TOTAL EQUITY















25,577

















23,622















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











$





73,224













$





69,831































































COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(amounts in millions) (unaudited)





















Subject to Reclassification





























24 Weeks Ended

















February 16, 2025













February 18, 2024













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net income





$





3,586













$





3,332













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









1,100

















1,015













Non-cash lease expense









137

















148













Stock-based compensation









614

















580













Other non-cash operating activities, net









(79





)













(7





)









Changes in working capital









650

















314













Net cash provided by operating activities









6,008

















5,382















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Purchases of short-term investments









(345





)













(719





)









Maturities of short-term investments









752

















1,029













Additions to property and equipment









(2,401





)













(2,071





)









Other investing activities, net









(13





)













9













Net cash used in investing activities









(2,007





)













(1,752





)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Repayments of short-term borrowings









(389





)













(409





)









Proceeds from short-term borrowings









370

















383













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt









—

















498













Tax withholdings on stock-based awards









(390





)













(292





)









Repurchases of common stock









(412





)













(322





)









Cash dividend payments









(515





)













(8,012





)









Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net









(98





)













(96





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(1,434





)













(8,250





)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS











(117





)













15













Net change in cash and cash equivalents









2,450

















(4,605





)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR











9,906

















13,700















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF PERIOD







$





12,356













$





9,095











