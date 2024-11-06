Costco reports October comparable sales up 5.1%

Reports October revenue $20.03B. The company said, “October results were negatively affected by a pull forward in sales from the abnormal consumer activity associated with the hurricanes and port strikes in September. The estimated impact on October’s total and comparable sales was a little more than one percent in the U.S. and slightly less than one percent worldwide.”

