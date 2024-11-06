Costco reports October comparable sales up 5.1%

Reports October revenue $20.03B. The company said, “October results were negatively affected by a pull forward in sales from the abnormal consumer activity associated with the hurricanes and port strikes in September. The estimated impact on October’s total and comparable sales was a little more than one percent in the U.S. and slightly less than one percent worldwide.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on COST:
- Freshpet price target raised to $170 from $160 at Truist
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
- Costco recalls smoked salmon products amid listeria concerns, CBS News reports
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Hedge Fund Manager David Einhorn Says Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock is Undervalued
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.