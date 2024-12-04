Costco reports November comparable sales up 3.1%

Reports November net sales $21.87B, up 5.6%. Reports Q1 net sales $60.99B, up 7.5%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.