Costco reports November comparable sales up 3.1%

Reports November net sales $21.87B, up 5.6%. Reports Q1 net sales $60.99B, up 7.5%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on COST:
- U.S. Black Friday Online Sales Reach a New Record of $10.8B
- Largest U.S. Pension Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock
- BJ’s Wholesale Hits New 52-Week High on Membership Fee Hike News
- Target price target lowered to $130 from $165 at Evercore ISI
- Target price target lowered to $137 from $165 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.