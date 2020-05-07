Costco Reports Lower April Sales

Despite its staying open to serve customers and offering the unique benefits that customers love, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) saw declining year-over-year sales in April for the first time since July 2009.

Essentials are not enough

Costco reported a February increase of 12.1% as customers began to stock up before the pandemic, and a March increase of 9.6% as fewer customers ventured outside their homes. April comparable sales fell 4.7%, though e-commerce was up 85.7% as customers turned online to fill their needs.

Image source: Getty images.

Costco was highly impacted by some store closures as well as its changes in store operations, which included limited travel service and food courts and closures in the optical, hearing aid, and photo departments. A major impact came from decreased volume in gasoline as well as lower prices, which Costco said accounted for 70% of the drop. Comp sales excluding gas, optical, travel, food court, hearing aids, photos, and foreign exchange increased 8.6%.

In the same boat

Competitors are dealing with similar fallout as customers lower spending outside of essentials. Target (NYSE: TGT) previously announced that March sales increased 20% with a 50% increase in the essentials and food and beverage categories while high-margin goods such as apparel and accessories were down 20%.

While Costco releases monthly sales, its quarterly report is unlikely to show a decrease as March sales were higher and May will probably increase as stores begin to open across the country.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.