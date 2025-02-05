Costco Reports January 2025 Net Sales of $19.51 Billion, Marking 9.2% Year-Over-Year Growth

Costco reported January net sales of $19.51 billion, up 9.2% year-over-year, with e-commerce sales increasing significantly.

Costco Wholesale Corporation reported a net sales increase to $19.51 billion for January 2025, up 9.2% from $17.87 billion the previous year, and $113.55 billion for the first 22 weeks, reflecting an 8.2% rise year-over-year. U.S. comparable sales grew 9.2% for January and 6.6% for the 22-week period, while Canadian sales increased by 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively. The company operates 897 warehouses globally and offers e-commerce services in multiple countries. Costco's report highlights various forward-looking statements that carry certain risks, including economic conditions and market competition. Additional details are available through a pre-recorded message accessible until February 12, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net sales for January reached $19.51 billion, marking a significant 9.2% increase from the previous year.

The company reported total net sales of $113.55 billion for the first 22 weeks of the fiscal year, reflecting an 8.2% growth compared to last year.

U.S. comparable sales for the four-week period showed strong growth at 9.2%, demonstrating robust consumer demand.

E-commerce sales growth was particularly noteworthy, with a 13.6% increase for the four-week period, indicating the effectiveness of Costco's online strategy.

Potential Negatives

While net sales showed an increase, the company's growth in comparable sales for the U.S. and total company was lower than expected, indicating potential weaknesses in maintaining consistent sales momentum.

The e-commerce comparable sales growth rate has decreased from prior periods, suggesting challenges in online sales as consumer behavior shifts.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements that highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns among investors regarding future performance stability.

FAQ

What were Costco's net sales for January 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $19.51 billion for January 2025, a 9.2% increase from the previous year.

How did Costco's comparable sales perform in the U.S.?

Comparable sales in the U.S. increased by 9.2% for the four-week period ended February 2, 2025.

What is the total number of Costco warehouses worldwide?

Costco operates a total of 897 warehouses across various countries, including the U.S., Canada, and more.

How did e-commerce sales trend for Costco?

E-commerce sales increased by 13.6% for the four-week period ended February 2, 2025.

Where can investors find more information about Costco's financial results?

Investors can access a pre-recorded message with additional details at investor.costco.com until February 12, 2025.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,556 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,581 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $19.51 billion for the retail month of January, the four weeks ended February 2, 2025, an increase of 9.2 percent from $17.87 billion last year.





Net sales for the first 22 weeks were $113.55 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent from $104.94 billion last year.





Comparable sales for the periods ended February 2, 2025, were as follows:













4 Weeks









22 Weeks









U.S.





9.2%









6.6%









Canada





5.7%









5.4%









Other International





1.1%









3.7%





























Total Company





7.5%









6.0%













E-commerce









13.6%













16.6%

















Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:













4 Weeks









22 Weeks









U.S.





9.2%









7.8%









Canada





12.3%









8.6%









Other International





10.0%









9.1%





























Total Company





9.8%









8.1%













E-commerce









15.2%













17.3%

















Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded message. It can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”). This message will be available through 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.









Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.









CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation













David Sherwood, 425/313-8239













Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254













Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















