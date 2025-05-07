Costco Reports April 2025 Sales of $21.18 Billion, Marking 7% Year-Over-Year Increase

Costco reported April net sales of $21.18 billion, up 7.0% year-over-year, with significant e-commerce growth.

Costco Wholesale Corporation reported a net sales figure of $21.18 billion for April 2025, reflecting a 7.0 percent increase from the previous year. For the first 35 weeks of the fiscal year, net sales reached $180.05 billion, representing an 8.2 percent gain compared to the same period last year. Comparable sales showed growth across various segments, with U.S. sales up 5.2 percent for April and 6.8 percent for the first 35 weeks. E-commerce sales demonstrated strong performance, increasing 12.6 percent in April and 16.3 percent year-to-date. The company noted that a calendar shift caused by Easter contributed to a decrease in sales of around 1.5 to 2 percent due to one fewer shopping day. Costco operates 905 warehouses globally and emphasizes that forward-looking statements made in the release carry risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results.

Costco reported a significant net sales increase of 7.0% for the retail month of April, reaching $21.18 billion, compared to $19.80 billion last year.

For the first 35 weeks of the year, net sales were $180.05 billion, representing an 8.2% increase from $166.44 billion in the same period last year.

The company experienced strong e-commerce growth, with a 12.6% increase in comparable sales for the month of April and a 16.3% increase year-to-date.

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from gasoline prices and foreign exchange showed even stronger results, with total company growth of 6.7% for April and 8.1% year-to-date.

Comparable sales growth in both U.S. and Canada was lower than expected, with U.S. comparable sales at 5.2% and Canada at only 1.5%, which may indicate weaker consumer demand.

The press release highlights a notable impact on sales attributed to one less shopping day due to the calendar shift of Easter, suggesting that future sales may be vulnerable to seasonal calendar effects.

The company outlined numerous risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns among investors about the stability of future sales growth and operational challenges.

What were Costco's net sales for April 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $21.18 billion for April 2025, a 7.0% increase from $19.80 billion last year.

How much did Costco's sales increase for the year-to-date period?

Net sales for the first 35 weeks were $180.05 billion, marking an 8.2% increase from $166.44 billion last year.

What were the comparable sales figures for the U.S.?

U.S. comparable sales for April were 5.2%, and for the first 35 weeks, they were 6.8%.

How did e-commerce sales perform in April 2025?

Costco's e-commerce sales increased by 12.6% in April 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Where can I access the pre-recorded message discussing Costco's results?

The pre-recorded message can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com under “Events & Presentations” until May 14, 2025.

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

We have seen 1,690 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1067.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1000.0 on 12/05/2024

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $21.18 billion for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 4, 2025, an increase of 7.0 percent from $19.80 billion last year.





Net sales for the first 35 weeks were $180.05 billion, an increase of 8.2 percent from $166.44 billion last year.





Comparable sales for the periods ended May 4, 2025, were as follows:

















4 Weeks









35 Weeks





















U.S.





5.2%









6.8%

















Canada





1.5%









4.5%

















Other International





3.2%









3.0%













































Total Company





4.4%









5.9%

















E-commerce





12.6%









16.3%





















Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

















4 Weeks









35 Weeks





















U.S.





7.1%









7.9%

















Canada





5.0%









8.4%

















Other International





6.5%









8.6%













































Total Company





6.7%









8.1%













































E-commerce





13.0%









17.1%









































April had one less shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This negatively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately one and one-half to two percent.





Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded message. It can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”). This message will be available through 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.









Costco currently operates 905 warehouses, including 624 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.













CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation













Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254













Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305









COST-Sales



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.