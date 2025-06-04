Costco Reports 6.8% Increase in May Net Sales, Achieving $20.97 Billion

Costco reported a 6.8% increase in May net sales, totaling $20.97 billion, with strong e-commerce growth.

Costco Wholesale Corporation reported a net sales increase to $20.97 billion for May 2025, up 6.8% from the previous year, with total net sales for the first 39 weeks reaching $201.02 billion, a rise of 8.0%. Comparable sales in the U.S. grew by 4.1% for the month and 6.5% for the year-to-date, with e-commerce sales seeing an impressive increase of 11.6% in May and 15.8% for the first 39 weeks. The company operates 905 warehouses globally and provides e-commerce services in several countries. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding potential risks and uncertainties impacting future performance. Additional details can be found in a pre-recorded message accessible via the investor section of Costco's website.

Costco reported a significant year-over-year net sales increase of 6.8% for the month of May, reaching $20.97 billion.

Net sales for the first 39 weeks of the fiscal year also increased by 8.0%, totaling $201.02 billion.

Comparable sales, which exclude the impacts of gasoline price changes and foreign exchange, showed strong performance with a total company increase of 6.0% for the month and 7.9% for the year-to-date period.

E-commerce sales experienced remarkable growth, with a 12.0% increase for the month and a 16.6% increase for the first 39 weeks, highlighting the company's successful online presence.

Comparable sales growth rates for the U.S. and Canada are lower than in previous periods, indicating potential challenges in those key markets.

The statement includes a lengthy list of risks and uncertainties, which may raise concerns among investors about future performance and stability.

The company's reliance on e-commerce growth, while significant, may highlight vulnerability if physical retail continues to face challenges.

What were Costco's net sales for May 2025?

Costco reported net sales of $20.97 billion for May 2025, an increase of 6.8% from last year.

How did Costco's sales perform for the first 39 weeks?

Net sales for the first 39 weeks were $201.02 billion, up 8.0% from $186.07 billion last year.

What were the comparable sales increases for the U.S. and Canada?

Comparable sales in the U.S. increased by 4.1% and in Canada by 3.3% for the four-week period.

Which regions showed the highest e-commerce growth?

In e-commerce, total comparable sales increased by 11.6% in the four weeks and 15.8% for 39 weeks.

Where can investors access Costco's pre-recorded message about results?

Investors can access the pre-recorded message on investor.costco.com under “Events & Presentations” until June 11, 2025.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280

ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600

GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,745 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1070.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1070.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1035.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1045.0 on 05/29/2025

ISSAQUAH, Wash., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $20.97 billion for the retail month of May, the four weeks ended June 1, 2025, an increase of 6.8 percent from $19.64 billion last year.





Net sales for the first 39 weeks were $201.02 billion, an increase of 8.0 percent from $186.07 billion last year.





Comparable sales for the periods ended June 1, 2025, were as follows:













4 Weeks









39 Weeks









U.S.





4.1%









6.5%









Canada





3.3%









4.4%









Other International





6.6%









3.4%





























Total Company





4.3%









5.8%





























E-commerce





11.6%









15.8%





























Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:













4 Weeks









39 Weeks









U.S.





5.5%









7.7%









Canada





6.3%









8.2%









Other International





8.4%









8.6%





























Total Company





6.0%









7.9%





























E-commerce





12.0%









16.6%





























Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded message. It can be accessed by visiting investor.costco.com (click on “Events & Presentations”). This message will be available through 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.





Costco currently operates 905 warehouses, including 624 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.





Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.













CONTACTS:





Costco Wholesale Corporation





Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305





















COST-Sales



