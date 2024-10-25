News & Insights

Stocks
COST

Costco recalls smoked salmon products amid listeria concerns, CBS News reports

October 25, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Costco (COST) is recalling packages of salmon from Acme Smoked Fish Corp over concerns that the packaged food may contain listeria, CBS News’ Megan Cerullo reports. The salmon provider issued a notice to Costco customers this week informing them of the recall of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to potential listeria contamination, the author says, adding that the notice was sent to shoppers who purchased affected products between October 9-13.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.