Costco recalls smoked salmon products amid listeria concerns, CBS News reports

Costco (COST) is recalling packages of salmon from Acme Smoked Fish Corp over concerns that the packaged food may contain listeria, CBS News’ Megan Cerullo reports. The salmon provider issued a notice to Costco customers this week informing them of the recall of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to potential listeria contamination, the author says, adding that the notice was sent to shoppers who purchased affected products between October 9-13.

