Costco quarterly revenue misses estimates

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth.

The company's total revenue rose to $37.04 billion from $35.07 billion. Analysts, on average, had expected $37.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $844 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $767 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

