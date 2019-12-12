US Markets

Costco quarterly revenue misses estimates

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth.

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in e-commerce sales growth.

The company's total revenue rose to $37.04 billion from $35.07 billion. Analysts, on average, had expected $37.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $844 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first quarter ended Nov. 24, from $767 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular