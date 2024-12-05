Costco price target raised to $1,000 from $935 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,000 from $935 after the company reported total and U.S. core November comp growth of 4.9% and 4.3%, with the timing of Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday a week later this year negatively impacting total and comparable sales by 1.5%. Following the monthly report, the firm updated estimates ahead of fiscal Q1 results.
