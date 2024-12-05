News & Insights

Stocks
COST

Costco price target raised to $1,000 from $935 at Stifel

December 05, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,000 from $935 after the company reported total and U.S. core November comp growth of 4.9% and 4.3%, with the timing of Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday a week later this year negatively impacting total and comparable sales by 1.5%. Following the monthly report, the firm updated estimates ahead of fiscal Q1 results.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.