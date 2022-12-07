Stocks
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on December 8, after the market closes. The American membership-only warehouse club offers groceries, appliances, toys, hardware, apparel, and other items.

The Street expects Costco to post diluted earnings of $3.12 per share in Q1, nearly 5% higher than the prior-year period figure of $2.97. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $58.4 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 16%.

Costco’s November Sales Up Y/Y, But Missed Consensus

For November, Costco reported net sales of $19.17 billion, up 5.7% from the last year. Similarly, comparable sales for the month jumped 6%, with e-commerce falling 10.1%. Further, Costco posted net sales of $53.44 billion for the quarter ending November 20, 2022. The figure is up 8.1% year-over-year. Comparable sales for the quarter grew by 9.3%.

The quarterly figure is below analysts’ expectations of $58.4 billion. Lower gasoline prices and persistently high inflation are likely to have impacted sales in Q1.

Is COST a Buy Stock?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about Costco stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys and four Holds. The average stock price target of $551.65 implies 14.7% upside potential. COST stock is down 14.5% so far this year.

Website Traffic Paints a Positive Picture

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool indicates a healthy picture for the quarter. As per our data, total estimated global visits to costco.com increased by 9.48% year-over-year in Q1.

