Costco misses revenue estimates as shoppers curb non-essential spending

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 25, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

May 25(Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by customers cutting back on non-essential purchases in the face of persistently high inflation.

The membership-only retail chain's total revenue for the third quarter was $53.65 billion, compared with the estimates of $54.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

