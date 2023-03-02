Costco misses quarterly revenue estimates as demand weakens

Adds details on results, background, shares

March 2 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers restrict their spending on discretionary items amid persistently high inflation.

Big-box retailers such as Costco are seeing a slowdown in demand for big-ticket discretionary items such as electronics and jewelry, as higher interest rates and surging food prices force consumers to buy more needs-based and affordable goods.

The membership-only retail chain's total revenue for the second quarter was $55.27 billion, compared with estimates of $55.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

However, net income attributable to Costco rose to $1.47 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 12, from $1.30 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

The company's shares fell 1.3% to $477 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

