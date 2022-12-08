US Markets
Costco misses quarterly revenue estimates

December 08, 2022 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that missed analysts' estimates, with consumers cutting back spending on discretionary items such as jewelry and electronics against the backdrop of decades-high inflation.

The membership-only retail chain's total revenue for the first quarter was $54.44 billion, compared with estimates of $54.64 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

