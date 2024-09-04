Costco Membership Fee Hike Kicks In: How Should Investors Play Ahead?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST officially raised its membership fees for U.S. and Canadian customers. Gold Star, Business and Business add-on memberships now cost $65 annually, a $5 increase, while Executive Memberships have risen from $120 to $130. This move also comes with a boost in the maximum annual 2% Reward for Executive Members, up from $1,000 to $1,250.



As one of the key revenue drivers for Costco, membership fees are integral to the company’s business model. With the hike now in effect from Sep. 1, investors are left to ponder the potential impact on Costco’s financial health, customer retention, and ultimately, its stock performance.



Shares of Costco have risen steadily over the past month. The Issaquah, WA-based retail giant has experienced a 9.8% increase in its stock price during this period, bringing its year-to-date gain to an impressive 33.4%. Furthermore, Costco has outperformed both its industry peers and the broader S&P 500 index, which have gained 8.3% and 8.7%, respectively, over the past month.





As of yesterday, Costco’s shares closed at $878.57, still below their 52-week peak of $918.93, which was reached on Aug. 27. The current price reflects a pullback from the recent high, which could imply challenges in maintaining upward momentum or signal an opportunity for further growth if the stock manages to break through its previous peak.



Well, technical analysis provides some insights into Costco's current standing. The stock is trading above both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong upward momentum and price stability.



Decoding Potential Tailwinds Behind Costco’s Recent Rally

Costco’s resilient business model, centered around a membership-based structure, continues to be a major growth driver. The company’s high membership renewal rates, coupled with its efficient supply chain management and bulk purchasing power, ensure competitive pricing and customer loyalty. This robust model has allowed Costco to thrive, even during economic downturns.



Members pay an annual fee for access to Costco's warehouses, where they can purchase goods at significant discounts. This model not only ensures a steady inflow of revenues but also creates a sense of exclusivity and value among its members. The company's recent increase in membership fees could also play a role in future performance, potentially boosting revenues but also testing customer loyalty.



Costco's ability to offer products at lower prices than many of its competitors is a major draw for its customer base. This pricing strategy attracts a broad demographic, from budget-conscious families to small businesses, enhancing Costco's appeal across various market segments. COST reported an impressive increase in comparable sales, achieving 5.2% growth during the four weeks ended Aug. 4, 2024.



Costco continuously adapts to market trends and consumer preferences. The company regularly updates its product offerings to include a mix of everyday essentials and unique, high-demand items. Through market analysis and tailored offerings, Costco has successfully expanded its presence, both domestically and internationally. The company has been steadily opening new club locations while operating e-commerce sites across various countries, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



Another new unfolding at Costco is the introduction of membership scanning devices at warehouse entrances. This change will require members to scan their physical or digital cards before entering using the barcode or QR code. This step ensures an improved member shopping experience and helps to weed out non-members.

A Look at Costco's Financials

Costco’s sturdy balance sheet equips it to deal with cyclical downturns and tap growth opportunities. With cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments of $1,095 million) of $11,499 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Costco looks quite comfortable from the liquidity point of view.



Additionally, solid cash flow generation allows it to raise dividends consistently. The company generated an operating cash flow of $8,381 million for the 36 weeks ended May 12, 2024. COST’s payout ratio is 29, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 12.6%. The company last raised its quarterly dividend by 13.7%.

What May Pull Back Costco’s Momentum?

With the decline of stimulus-driven spending and persistently high interest rates, the industry finds itself at a pivotal juncture. Inflationary pressures are causing consumers to be more judicious with their disposable income, affecting various merchandise categories and creating hurdles for retailers.



It is essential to acknowledge the presence of the aforementioned headwinds, which may pose challenges to Costco's stock. Additionally, margins remain a critical area to monitor, with potential concerns stemming from any deleverage in the SG&A rate.



Despite Costco's strong technical performance, there are concerns from a valuation standpoint. Costco is currently trading at a premium compared to its industry peers, such as Dollar General Corporation DG, Target Corporation TGT and Ross Stores ROST.



Costco's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 54.91, significantly higher than the industry’s ratio of 30.03 and the S&P 500's ratio of 21.67. This suggests that investors may be paying a high price relative to the company's expected earnings growth. COST has a Value Score of C.



Costco Stock Analysis: Best Moves for Investors Now

Costco's recent stock performance underscores its solid operational fundamentals and ability to thrive in a challenging market environment. The recent membership fee hike adds a new dimension to the company's revenue strategy and could potentially bolster its financial performance. With the Zacks Consensus Estimate projecting 5.1% sales growth and 10.8% earnings growth for the current fiscal year, Costco's outlook remains positive. However, the stock's premium valuation, coupled with economic pressures like underlying inflation and changing consumer spending habits, could limit future gains.



For new investors, the high valuation suggests it might be wise to wait for a more attractive entry point. Current stakeholders should consider holding their positions while staying cautious of any shifts that could signal a change in momentum. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

