Costco Making Coronavirus-Related Changes to Its Food Courts

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) members love its food court. Each warehouse has one, offering hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches, churros, ice cream, and a handful of other things all at very low prices.

Now, with the coronavirus forcing Americans to practice social distancing, the warehouse club has begun making changes to how its food courts operate. This includes scaling back the menu and closing the dining area to move to a takeout-only model.

Costco is only offering full pizzas, not slices. Image source: Getty Images.

What is Costco doing?

The warehouse club has been enacting measures to be able to serve its customers and keep them, as well as employees, safe. These have included limiting crowds in its stores and increasing its cleaning efforts.

In its food courts, Costco plans to offer only hot dogs and full pizzas -- not slices. The rest of the menu has been eliminated in affected locations. The soda machines are also not in operation.

Costco has not made a formal announcement of its intent to change how its food court operates. These changes were first noted by the Costco Deals Instagram account.

In its post on the Faceobook-owned platform, Costco Deals noted that the changes were happening first in the Northwest, where coronavirus has hit hard but that they would likely be rolled out nationwide.

A needed change

Costco has to balance serving its customers with keeping them safe. That's a bit of a tightrope to walk, but so far the warehouse club has done it very well. By taking these measures the company still offers its members some hot, cheap food but it's doing so in a way that keeps them, as well as its employees, as safe as possible.

10 stocks we like better than Costco Wholesale

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Costco Wholesale wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel B. Kline owns shares of Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.