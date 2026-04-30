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Costco Makes Minor Change To $1.50 Hot Dog Combo With New Drink Option

April 30, 2026 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is shaking things up a bit with one of its most beloved items, the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, but the price is staying the same.

This combo has been around since 1985 and has come to represent Costco's dedication to keeping prices low. The company's co-founder, Jim Sinegal, famously had a chat with former CEO Craig Jelinek, insisting that the price should never go up.

Now, customers can choose to replace the classic soda with a bottle of water at no extra cost. This change aims to attract more health-conscious shoppers, but it has also sparked discussions among customers, especially about the environmental impact of plastic bottles.

Costco has responded to these concerns and highlighted its ongoing efforts to reduce plastic use by using lighter packaging and increasing the use of recyclable materials in its products. They claim these measures have already reduced plastic waste by millions of pounds each year.

That said, some customers have raised concerns online about the Kirkland Signature bottled water's packaging, arguing that it feels flimsy and can easily break.

Even with the mixed feedback, the main attraction of the combo remains solid; it's still a great meal at a low price, which continues to uphold Costco's reputation for value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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