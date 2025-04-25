Costco Launches 3 New Kirkland Signature Products That Are Perfect for Your Next Party

As the days get longer and warmer, Costco’s new Kirkland Signature rollouts arrive on shelves just in time for summer celebrations. From casual backyard gatherings to birthday parties and bridal showers, this season is filled with reasons to spend time outdoors with loved ones, and Costco has your back as a one-stop shop for hosting necessities.

With everyday low prices and bulk-sized deals, smart shoppers know it’s the best place to go for food, drinks, snacks and more that will stretch your dollar and maximize the money in your pocket.

Ready to prepare your shopping list for a summer party without overspending? Add these three new Kirkland products to your cart on your next Costco run.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Ribs

Price: $20.10 /pkg (est.)

Dry-brined and naturally wood-smoked, elevate your next party with the all-new Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Ribs from Costco.

Focus on having fun with friends or family — not hunkered over the BBQ — as these ribs come fully cooked and just need to be preheated in the oven for 60 to 70 minutes before serving. After cooking, just add the BBQ sauce of your choice, and you have a deliciously filling crowd-pleaser that’s stress and sweat-free.

Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips, 48 oz

Price: $5.84

No party is complete without a chip-and-dip duo, and by opting for Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips, you can stretch your budget even further. Priced at just over $5 for a 48-oz bag, these chips are just $0.14 per ounce — which is a better value than even the bestselling On The Border Café Style Tortilla Chips from Walmart, priced at $0.25 per ounce.

Pair with your favorite guacamole, salsa or nacho dip for an affordable and delicious party appetizer.

Kirkland Signature Almond Poppy Muffin, 8-count

Price: $8.18

You always want your guests to leave the party on a sweet note, and there’s no better way to do that than with the Kirkland Signature Almond Poppy Muffin.

Available in an 8-pack, grab a few of these new Costco exclusive muffins for your next gathering. Pair with fresh berries and melon for more sophisticated events like a bridal shower or baby shower, or with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream for a more laid-back birthday party or BBQ.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Launches 3 New Kirkland Signature Products That Are Perfect for Your Next Party

