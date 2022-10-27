Costco Just Dropped These 10 Black Friday Deals -- and Some Are Starting October 31

If it seems like October was the month to run holiday promotions, you're not wrong. Amazon, Target, and a number of major retailers ran widely publicized shopping events in an effort to encourage consumers to start their holiday shopping early.

Now, Costco is jumping on that bandwagon. It recently released an actual book full of holiday deals, and taking advantage of them could help you load up on purchases while keeping your credit card tab to a minimum. Here are some of the great deals you can find at Costco.

1. Major discounts on holiday goodies

Whether you're planning to load up on holiday sweets to give as gifts to others or keep around to put out during parties, it pays to head to Costco. Come Oct. 31, you'll enjoy discounts on classics like sea salt caramels, peppermint pretzels, and truffles. And to be clear, these discounts are on top of the already-low prices Costco is known for.

2. LED Christmas trees

If you're a purist, the idea of an artificial Christmas tree may not seem appealing. But starting Oct. 31, Costco is offering $100 off on a 7.5-foot artificial pre-lit LED Christmas tree that really looks like the real deal.

Maybe you're hoping to up the ante on your holiday baking this year. If so, you may want to carve out some room in your budget for a new stand mixer. Starting Oct. 31, Costco is offering a KitchenAid six-quart mixer at $100 off of its regular price. You can also enjoy big savings on Dutch ovens and high-quality knives.

4. A cheaper Apple MacBook Pro

Starting Oct. 31, Costco is offering $100 off for a 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. If you've been looking to upgrade your laptop, it's worth checking this bargain out.

5. Massive discounts on lower-cost laptops

Maybe you need a new laptop but aren't looking to spring for a MacBook. Fear not -- Costco still has you covered. Beginning Oct. 31, the warehouse club giant is offering $150 or more off of a host of laptops from companies like HP and Lenovo, bringing their final cost down to $399.99 to $599.99.

6. Affordable Fitbits

If you're tired of your couch potato ways and want motivation to increase your physical activity level, then it could be time to invest in a Fitbit. Beginning Nov. 11, Costco will be offering $80 off the Fitbit Versa 4 and $50 off the Fitbit Charge 5.

7. Major price reductions on TVs

Been holding out for a new QLED TV? Costco will be discounting a number of Samsung models beginning Nov. 14. You can choose from a 55-inch, 65-inch, or 75-inch screen.

8. High-quality noise-canceling headphones

A lot of people are abandoning remote work and returning to the office these days, and that means having to adjust to being productive in a noisy setting. Beginning Nov. 25, Costco is offering $80 off the Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones. You'll get a free case included with your purchase.

9. Discounted vacuums

A true sign of being a full-fledged adult is getting excited about a new vacuum cleaner. If you've been looking to upgrade, head to Costco on Nov. 25, because that's when you'll start to find discounts on a couple of Dyson models.

10. A hugely price-reduced fridge

Time for a refrigerator upgrade? Starting Nov. 25, you can score a Samsung 22-cubic-foot French door fridge in stainless steel for $500 off. This item is only available on Costco.com -- but hey, you probably don't want to head to the store on Black Friday anyway.

As you can see, there's lots of savings to be reaped at Costco over the next few weeks. But if you're looking to snag these deals, pay attention to their respective sale dates. Costco is staggering its sales, which is a practice it's employed before. But you may want to mark your calendar so you don't miss out on these offers.

