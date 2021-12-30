Costco Is There Where Most Fail

Looking back, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has always been in an uptrend mode, and even during the darkest moments for the market when many others succumbed, it continued indolently building up its share price.

The stock delivers performance that appeals to even the most discerning retail investors. Regardless of the crisis caused by COVID-19 and its variants, or any other crisis caused by the deterioration of economic conditions, this stock will continue to blow steam for higher prices over the years. Thus, I am bullish on this stock.

Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco operates a total of 815 membership warehouses located across North America and internationally, where it sells a wide variety of branded and private-label consumer defensive products.

Costco also operates pharmacies and 636 gas stations.

Furthermore, Costco has websites where North American and international customers can purchase the products.

Q1 2022 Earnings Results

For the three-month period of fiscal 2022 ending November 21, 2021, adjusted earnings were $2.77 per share (an increase of 21% year-over-year), on total revenue of $50.4 billion (an increase of 16.5% on an annual basis).

On average, Costco outperformed analysts by $0.12 with regard to adjusted net earnings per share, and by $610 million with regard to total revenue.

The company's total same-store sales grew 9.8% year-over-year. Those in North America were up 18.2%, and those abroad by 10.9%. Adjusted same-store e-commerce sales were up 13.3%.

Costco Reassures Investors

Analysts have estimated Costco's future earnings for the coming quarters and full Fiscal Years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

There is plenty of time between the current Omicron crisis and the end of Fiscal Year 2024, and who knows what other uncertainties will emerge in the meantime that could jeopardize consumers' willingness to buy.

Inflation has hit record highs in each of the world's most advanced economies, and nations' debts stand at unprecedented levels.

This macroeconomic environment makes it very difficult for monetary authorities to decide when and how to act through interest rates to slow down the rapid rise in the prices of goods and services.

A recession after recovery from the crisis caused by COVID-19 cannot be ruled out today. Indeed, as U.S. media reported two days ago, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicts a recession risk in 2023-24 due to record inflation.

However, there is one thing investors should never miss. Costco and other defensive consumer stocks provide goods and services that meet people's basic needs, and in times of crisis even more than ever.

As a demonstration of the company's resilience: during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Costco has outperformed the S&P500 by more than 40%.

Looking Ahead

Analysts estimate Costco's earnings per share will be $2.70 in the second quarter, $2.92 in the third quarter and $4.17 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and $3.13 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Analysts also estimate that earnings per share will be $12.81, $13.97, and $15.72 at the end of the full Fiscal Years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, 23 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for COST. The company has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 18 Buys, five Holds and zero Sell ratings.

The average Costco Wholesale Corporation price target is $560.91, implying 0.5% downside potential.

Summary

Costco is exactly what you need to get through these very uncertain times unscathed.

Also, the stock pays quarterly dividends of $0.79 per share, which at the time of writing determines its forward dividend and yield of respectively $3.16 and 0.6%.

