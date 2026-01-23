Costco Introduced a Controversial Perk Last Year -- and It Plans to Follow This Up With 4 New Benefits in 2026

Key Points

According to one estimate, the global retail industry can grow to $41.5 trillion by 2031.

Costco's membership perks are responsible for endearing shoppers to its stores and brand.

Following the introduction of a controversial benefit that favored its Executive cardholders in 2025, Costco is introducing four new perks geared toward a majority of its members in the new year.

Despite all the attention paid to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the addressable opportunity for AI still pales in comparison to the global retail industry. According to the latest update from Mordor Intelligence, the retail industry is expected to grow from an estimated $29.8 trillion in 2026 to approximately $41.5 trillion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6.9%.

The challenge with this massive global opportunity is that it's difficult to stand out. The retail space is highly competitive, and operating margins can sometimes be razor-thin.

However, standing out in this industry can be quite lucrative. Retailers such as Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart, and Amazon have continually demonstrated the power of branding and how their unique "formula" translates into hefty profits. But it's Costco's willingness to lean into its membership model and adjust the perks its members receive that's helped it become, arguably, the most unique retail success story.

In 2026, Costco plans to introduce four new benefits for its cardholders.

Costco's most controversial perk is yielding measurable rewards

Pardon the cliché, but change is a constant at Costco. In September 2024, Costco increased its annual membership fee by $5 to $65 for its Gold Star and Business members, and by $10 to $130 for its highest-tier cardholders, known as Executive.

On top of raising the annual fee to shop in its stores, Executive members were bestowed several new or improved perks, including a 2% cash back reward of up to $1,250 (previously $1,000), a $10 monthly credit with Instacart on qualifying same-day deliveries totaling more than $150, and special shopping hours. It's this latter perk that's proved controversial.

Beginning on Sept. 2, 2025, Executive members in the U.S. were allowed to exclusively shop in Costco's stores from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, this exclusive shopping window shrinks to 30 minutes, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

According to management commentary during Costco's quarterly conference calls with analysts, the introduction of new shopping hours for its top-tier members has resulted in an increase in sales. As of the end of Costco's fiscal first quarter (ended Nov. 23, 2025), 74.3% of the company's net sales were derived from the 48.8% of global paying members who are Executive cardholders. Keeping these customers happy and ensuring their renewal rates remain high is imperative to Costco's long-term success.

Although membership fees make up a small fraction of the net revenue Costco generates annually, they are high-margin and account for the bulk of its operating income.

In 2026, Costco plans to make several changes geared toward keeping its paying members happy.

Costco is planning four significant changes in the new year

Although not all of Costco's new and adjusted perks are going to be of the same magnitude as its special shopping hours for Executive cardholders, many of the four changes it's implementing in 2026 will hit home with its 81 million-plus paying members.

1. Food courts will require digital membership scanning

Arguably, nothing screams "Costco" quite like its $1.50 hot dog combo, whose price hasn't changed in more than four decades. The company has gone so far as to switch its hot dog supplier to keep costs down and maintain this special perk for its members.

But in order to ensure members reap the rewards of this deal, Costco will rely on digital scanners. Regardless of how food and drinks are paid for in its food court, members must first scan their membership card in 2026. Removing any loopholes that may have existed for non-members to purchase items in Costco's food court drives home the value of a membership.

2. Costco is opening its first stand-alone gas station

Something else a majority of Costco's are known for is their attached gas stations. In addition to undercutting local stores and national grocery chains on the price of basic necessities, the company operates on ultra-thin gas margins to further entice members to shop at its warehouses. Think of it as another of Costco's many dangling carrots.

This year, Costco is venturing into uncharted territory by opening up its very first stand-alone gas station in Mission Viejo, California. It's not clear whether this will become a new trend or more of a one-off move for Costco, given that its attached fuel stations are an important lure for shoppers. But as with all of its other fuel stations, it'll only be open to paying members.

3. Pre-scan technology at checkout will be expanded

Another improvement that Costco's cardholders are bound to appreciate is an expansion of the company's pre-scanning technology at checkout stands, according to CEO Ron Vachris.

Instead of waiting for customers to scan their membership card, the company's pre-scan technology (which is still in its early stages of deployment) allows employees to scan shopping cart items in advance. Vachris pointed out that pre-scanning items has reduced checkout times by up to 20%. When coupled with the required scanning of membership cards to enter Costco's warehouses, the adoption of technology can make getting in and out of the company's often-busy locations a little easier in 2026 (and beyond).

4. Costco will lead the way with prescription drug price transparency

The fourth benefit for some of Costco's cardholders is the prospect of prescription drug price transparency in the new year.

On Aug. 5, 2025, pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Navitus announced a partnership with Costco to offer a cost-plus pricing model for its clients. With this model, Navitus' members will be able to see exactly how much Costco paid for a prescription drug, along with the flat markup and fee (for the pharmacy services provided) atop the company's cost.

On top of offering cost-competitive prescription therapies to its members, Costco and Navitus are providing a level of transparency that's virtually nonexistent among PBMs and pharmacies. Though it's too early to speculate whether this move will meaningfully increase Costco's pharmacy revenue, it further underscores the value of a Costco membership.

Sean Williams has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Instacart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.