Costco Has Lagged the S&P 500. One Analyst Says It's Time to Buy.

Costco stock has risen about 3% since late August, compared with a 14% rise in the index. Oppenheimer’s Rupesh Parikh upgrades the stock to Upgrade.

Costco Wholesale stock is rising in Tuesday trading after an analyst upgraded the retailing giant.

Rupesh Parikh of Oppenheimer upgraded Costco stock (ticker: COST) on Tuesday to Outperform from Perform, and raised the price target to $335 from $300. Parikh wrote that he is “re-establishing the stock as a top pick” after downgrading the shares in September.

The back story. Costco stock has gained more than 46% in the last 12 months compared with the 25% rise in the S&P 500.

Parikh noted, however, that Costco stock’s gains have lagged as of late. In fact, the shares have only risen about 3% since late August, compared with a 14% rise in the index.

“With a now more accommodative valuation on a relative basis, the potential for well above peer top-line trends set to continue, and prospects for a special dividend, we again see the case for outperformance,” he wrote.

What’s new. Costco’s holiday sales were strong, and online sales surged 42% in December from a year ago.

Parikh wrote that Costco’s comparable-store sales showed growth in the holiday season from a year ago, a “difficult” comparison that the company topped “with ease.”

“We look very favorably upon Costco’s long-term prospects,” he added.

Looking ahead. Worries mentioned in Costco’s latest annual report regarding risks due to tariffs with China have eased somewhat after the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal.

Costco’s earnings growth should bottom out in the second quarter and then reaccelerate, Parikh wrote.

We’ve noted that some observers have been anticipating a special dividend from Costco.

Count Parikh in that camp. He’s been expecting one “for multiple quarters now.” The analyst sees about a $10 dividend “in coming quarters.” A special dividend would be “a unique positive catalyst” compared with other food- and discount-retailing peers.

Costco stock is up 2.7% in early afternoon trading Tuesday, while the S&P 500 is flat.

