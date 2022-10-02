Costco Exec Says the Price of This Fan Favorite Will Never Go Up

Many consumers have struggled this year with rampant inflation, and have been forced to rack up sky-high credit card tabs to buy groceries and cover basic expenses, like apparel and school supplies. It's at trying times like these that a Costco membership can really come in handy.

Costco hasn't exactly been immune to inflation. Pop over to your local warehouse club store, and you'll probably notice that a host of items are more expensive now than they were a year ago.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

But thankfully, there's one Costco fan favorite whose price has not increased this year. And its price may never, in fact, go up at all.

You can still snag a cheap lunch at Costco

Many people flock to Costco to score great deals on bulk grocery items and household essentials. And if you've visited the food court during a trip to Costco, you're not alone.

Now the cost of some food court items has increased this year. The chicken bake, for example, is more expensive than it was a year ago. But Costco's famous hot dog and soda combo is still available at the very appealing price point of $1.50. And there's a good chance it will stay that way forever.

Recently, Costco released its earnings report for its fourth fiscal quarter, and during that call, CFO Richard Galanti suggested that the retail giant will be sticking with its $1.50 price point for the long haul. Given that the hot dog and soda combo has been priced at $1.50 since 1985, that statement is more than believable.

How can Costco afford to offer up such a cheap lunch at a time when inflation is soaring? It's simple. Costco is able to profit nicely from other parts of its business, including the membership fees it charges. And so it's able to keep passing certain types of savings onto consumers, like the $1.50 hot dog and soda deal.

Let's also keep in mind that the hot dog and soda lunch isn't exactly expensive to produce. So even at $1.50 a pop, Costco may still be profiting nicely.

Inflation has hit Costco

Although Costco's recent earnings beat expectations, the retailer did acknowledge the impact inflation has had. As such, consumers shouldn't be shocked to see other costs, like membership fees, go up in time.

But those in search of an inexpensive lunch can rest assured that Costco has no plans to hike up the price of its famous combo anytime soon. In fact, keeping that $1.50 price point in place could work to Costco's advantage through the years as a marketing gimmick. And for that reason alone, the price is likely to hold steady.

Of course, whether you choose to indulge in the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is a different story. As is the case with most of Costco's food court items, the hot dog and soda pairing isn't exactly the healthiest lunch. But what you lose via a lack of nutrients, you gain in the form of not having to fork over half of the cash in your wallet to keep yourself fed.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.