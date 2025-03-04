COSTCO Earnings Preview: Recent $COST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COSTCO ($COST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $64,330,843,630 and earnings of $4.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

COSTCO Insider Trading Activity

COSTCO insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068

CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $2,844,777

PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850

PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426

CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $1,501,695

RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279

TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COSTCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,621 institutional investors add shares of COSTCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COSTCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.