COSTCO Earnings Preview: Recent $COST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COSTCO ($COST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $64,330,843,630 and earnings of $4.18 per share.
COSTCO Insider Trading Activity
COSTCO insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068
- CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $2,844,777
- PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850
- PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426
- CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $1,501,695
- RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279
- TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236
COSTCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,621 institutional investors add shares of COSTCO stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,519,861 shares (+74796.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,392,603,038
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,205,914 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,104,942,820
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 802,027 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $734,873,279
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 795,345 shares (+100422.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,750,763
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 587,303 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,128,119
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,043 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,942,249
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 382,367 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,351,411
COSTCO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.
