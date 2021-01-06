Markets
Costco December Sales Up 12%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said its December sales increased 12.3%.

Net sales for December was $19.14 billion, an increase of 12.3 percent from $17.04 billion last year.

For the 18 weeks ended January 3, 2021, the company reported net sales of $65.47 billion, an increase of 14.9 percent from $56.99 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales for December increased 10.7%.

