Costco December Sales Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said its sales for December increased nearly 11%.

Sales for December rose 10.5% to $17.04 billion, up from $15.42 billion in the year-ago period. Same-store sales rose 9%, Costco said.

For the 18 weeks ended January 5, 2020, the company reported net sales of $56.99 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent from $52.99 billion during the similar period last year.

The later-than-usual Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday dates "positively impacted" the month's total and comparable-store sales by about 1%, the company said.

