Costco Cyber Monday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up This Year

Cyber Monday officially kicks off on Nov. 27. Savvy Costco shoppers might already know about some of the warehouse chain’s biggest Cyber Monday deals, which are outlined in the Costco Holiday Savings catalog and available online only.

From computers to jewelry, check out some of the top must-buy items Costco shoppers won’t want to miss out on Cyber Monday.

Costco Will Give You Free Groceries in Exchange for Old Electronics; Here’s How To Take Advantage

Learn More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Dell Inspiron 27″ 7000 Series All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop

Cyber Monday Price: $999.99

According to Costco’s Holiday Savings catalog, Costco members will save $500 off their purchase of the Dell Inspiron All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop on Cyber Monday.

This desktop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, an integrated webcam, keyboard and mouse and Bluetooth 5.2. Limit two per purchase. This deal is available online only.

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

18k Yellow Gold Twisted Diamond Cut Hoop Earrings

Cyber Monday Price: $399.99

Gift the special someone in your life a pair of stunning hoop earrings. Made in Italy, these hoop earrings feature a diamond cut finish and 18-karat yellow gold.

Costco members receive $100 off when shopping online only on Cyber Monday. Limit five per purchase.

I Stopped Shopping at Aldi: Here’s Why

Cushion Cut & Round Brilliant Halo Wedding Set

Cyber Monday Price: $6,499.99

If you’re planning to pop the question during the holiday season, look no further than this halo wedding ring set featuring a cushion cut center diamond and a total of 43 diamonds. It comes in a variety of ring sizes — e.g., 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Costco members receive $1,500 off on Cyber Monday. This deal is available online only with a limit of five per purchase.

Ghirardelli Treats Tower

Cyber Monday Price: $29.99

What’s the holiday season without chocolate treats? The Ghiradelli Treats Tower is loaded with something sweet for everyone, including milk chocolate squares, double chocolate hot cocoa, chocolate chip cookies and more.

Costco members receive $10 off this treat tower when shopping online on Cyber Monday.

View: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

ASUS Zenbook 14″ OLED Laptop

Cyber Monday Price: $799.99

Searching for a laptop deal on Cyber Monday? Costco shoppers have found it with the ASUS Zenbook 14″ OLED Laptop. A few features include Bluetooth 5.3, a webcam with an array microphone and a backlit chiclet keyboard.

This laptop is priced at $799.99, giving Costco members $300 off in savings when they shop online only on Cyber Monday. Limit two per purchase.

Little Giant MegaLite Ladder with Tip & Guide Wheels

Cyber Monday Price: $149.99

Do your best even work on unlevel ground. The Little Giant MegaLite Ladder with Tip & Guide Wheels will be $40 off on Cyber Monday when shopping at Costco.com.

This ladder is made from lightweight aluminum and features patented hinges, Tip-N-Guide wheels and rapid lock adjusters.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Cyber Monday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up This Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.