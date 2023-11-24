Costco Cyber Monday Deals That Are Not Worth Waiting For

Costco has already started offering Early Black Friday deals, but its Cyber Monday deals won’t be available until Nov. 27, 2023. If you’re a frequent Costco shopper, chances are you already know that the warehouse club is going to put out some great deals this year — just like it has in previous years.

But it’s important to remember that not all of Costco’s Cyber Monday deals are going to be as high-quality or worth the money as they might seem. Before you shop, make sure you do your research and compare prices and products to ensure you’re truly getting the most bang for your buck possible.

Here are some of the top upcoming Cyber Monday deals at Costco that just aren’t worth waiting around for.

Overpriced Electronics

“While Costco often offers enticing deals on Cyber Monday, it’s crucial to exercise caution and avoid impulse purchases,” said Adam Hardingham, CEO of Rivmedia.

One incredibly popular Cyber Monday deal is electronics — that is, home security systems, video games, smart TVs, cameras and more. But while some of these products will drop to a great price, that doesn’t mean you’re getting the best deal.

“Costco may advertise discounts on high-end electronics, but it’s essential to compare prices with other retailers to ensure you’re getting the best deal,” said Hardingham. “Sometimes, you might find better deals elsewhere, even without considering Cyber Monday promotions.”

Certain Bulk Buys

Costco is home to bulk items, which is great for large families who frequent the store or for those looking for some low “per unit” prices. But you should still be careful when shopping in bulk this Cyber Monday. If you don’t get around to using what you buy, you could be losing money rather than saving.

“Costco often promotes bulk purchases, but it’s important to consider your actual usage before stocking up on large quantities,” said Hardingham. “If you’re unsure whether you’ll use an item in sufficient quantities to justify the bulk purchase, it’s better to avoid it.”

Small Household Appliances

Costco sells an array of small household appliances, including blenders, juicers, espresso machines, tea kettles, air fryers, food processors and slow cookers. Many of these items make for a great addition to your home, but some have surprisingly short lifespans. If you’re not careful, you could end up with something that breaks or malfunctions well before you get enough use out of it to justify your purchase.

“Appliances like kitchen gadgets or small appliances may seem like attractive deals, but consider their durability and lifespan,” suggested Hardingham. “If they’re prone to breaking or becoming obsolete quickly, the initial discount might not outweigh the cost of frequent replacements.”

Low-Quality Pet Supplies

Just like you, your pets deserve high-quality food and supplies. The good news is that Costco has a large selection of these items. Even better is that you might find some of them on sale this Cyber Monday — or even now with the retailer’s ongoing Black Friday deals.

But just because something is on sale doesn’t mean it’s worth the money.

“It’s essential to be cautious and prioritize quality over discounts when it comes to your pet’s well-being. While there can be some enticing deals, it’s crucial to consider whether the products truly benefit your furry friends,” said Dr. Mollie Newton, the founder of PetMeTwice and doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM). “Prioritize reputable brands known for using top-notch ingredients that cater to your pet’s nutritional needs.”

But it’s not just pet food that you should think twice about before buying. Carefully review different pet toys and accessories for quality and durability, as well.

Smart Home Lighting Solutions

“Being a co-founder of an LED light business, I’ve observed that not all Cyber Monday deals at Costco are created equal, especially smart home lighting,” said Jessica Wilson, editor and co-founder of Inyouths LED Mirrors. “While the notion of a discounted smart lighting kit may sound appealing, it’s essential to scrutinize the included features.”

In particular, check out Costco’s discounted bundles or kits. Some of them might include accessories you don’t need but that still increase the overall price. Others might not be compatible with your current smart home ecosystem.

Rather than shopping Costco’s lighting solution bundles this Cyber Monday, Wilson suggested purchasing these items individually. That way, you’ll get what you need without paying extra.

Extended Warranties

Another major Costco Cyber Monday deal, and one that you’re bound to find throughout the year, is the warehouse club’s extended warranties. Before you add one to your purchase, consider whether it’s actually worth the money.

“Costco often offers extended warranties on electronics and appliances. However, consider the actual risk of breakdown for these products,” suggested Hardingham. “If they’re known for their reliability, an extended warranty might not be worth the additional cost.”

Haircare Products

Costco sells an array of haircare products, including shampoos, conditioners and treatments. Some of these items may go on sale this Cyber Monday, but the discount might not be worth waiting for if you need something now. Not only that, but the quality varies across different brands and products, meaning your money might be better spent elsewhere.

“As a hair systems marketing director, I’ve learned to navigate Cyber Monday deals with discernment, especially at Costco. One category that often falls short of value is bulk hair care products,” said Adam Garfield, marketing director of Hairbro.

“While the initial allure of massive quantities may seem like a great deal, these super-sized packages often compromise product freshness and effectiveness,” continued Garfield. “Instead of investing in these large bundles, I recommend looking for curated sets or specialized products tailored to individual hair needs.”

Home Décor or Apparel

This Cyber Monday, Costco’s bound to have some steep discounts on home décor and apparel. And while it’s completely understandable to pick up what you need, you might want to shop around before adding these items to your cart.

“Resist the urge to buy things that don’t align with your personal style or long-term needs,” said Hardingham. “In general, it’s always a good practice to research product reviews, compare prices and assess your actual needs before making any Cyber Monday purchases, even at Costco.”

