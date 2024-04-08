Costco (COST) Triumphs on Business Model and Pricing Strength

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, an esteemed player in the retail discount space, has showcased a decent performance in the stock market. Fueled by its strategic, operational initiatives, such as the customer-centric business, a robust membership program and a commitment to delivering value-driven products, the company's stock has outpaced the Zacks Retail-Discount industry.



As a consumer defensive stock, Costco has weathered market volatility admirably. Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged approximately 44.5% compared with the industry's 22.4% rise.

A Leading Warehouse Retailer

Headquartered in Issaquah, WA, Costco remains a dominant force in the warehouse retail sector, boasting a wide array of high-quality merchandise. Its unique membership-based business model and pricing strength differentiate it from traditional competitors. Discount stores have become the preferred choice for low-to-middle-income consumers for their everyday needs, propelling Costco's sales performance.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Costco's net sales grew by 5.7% year over year to reach $57,331 million, with comparable sales climbing 5.6% year over year — a significant acceleration from the preceding quarter's 3.8% increase. We anticipate 4.6% growth in comparable sales for fiscal 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive Membership Growth

Costco's total paid membership continues to rise, driven by its expanding customer base and high renewal rates. Membership fees surged by 8.2% to $1,111 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, with the company boasting 73.4 million paid household members by the quarter's end.



We project Costco's total paid membership to reach approximately 76 million by the end of fiscal 2024, marking a 7% increase from fiscal 2023. Additionally, we estimate a 4% uptick in net sales and a 4.9% rise in total membership fees for fiscal 2024, translating to estimated 4% revenue growth for the fiscal year.

Market Penetration

Through strategic market analysis and tailored offerings, Costco has successfully expanded its presence, both domestically and internationally. The company has been steadily opening new club locations while operating e-commerce sites across various countries, including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



In fiscal 2023, Costco opened 23 net new units, with plans to open 30 units, including two relocations, in fiscal 2024. With the ramp-up in new warehouse openings, we anticipate a boost in membership fees.

Wrapping Up

Costco's promising future is underpinned by its favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and robust liquidity position. Emphasizing a strategy focused on offering products at discounted prices, Costco has successfully attracted customers seeking both value and convenience.

