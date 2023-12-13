Costco (COST) to Post Q1 Earnings: A Look at Comps Dynamics

Market watchers are eagerly awaiting Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, scheduled to be reported on Dec 14 after the closing bell. This time too, investors’ focus will be on comparable store sales, the key metric to gauge the company’s performance.

Insights Into Comparable Sales

Before delving into the first quarter of fiscal 2024, let's revisit the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the last reported quarter, Costco's comparable sales performance displayed a diverse picture across regions. The United States witnessed a slight increase of 0.2% in comparable sales, while Canada experienced an increase of 1.8%. Costco's performance in Other International locations was robust, with a significant increase of 5.5%. Overall, the company managed to achieve modest growth of 1.1% in comparable sales.



Worldwide, there was a 5.2% increase in shopping frequency, with a 5% rise observed in the United States. In contrast, the average transaction or ticket size experienced a decrease of 3.9% globally and 4.5% in the United States.



As we turn our attention to the first quarter, it's important to consider the various factors influencing Costco's performance, such as consumer spending patterns, inflation trends, and ongoing strategic initiatives. Additionally, strong renewal rates and membership growth are likely to have contributed to sales.



For the quarter in focus, we anticipate an impressive 5.5% jump in net sales and a 5.2% increase in total membership fees. Costco's paid membership base has been witnessing a steady rise, driven by a growing customer base and remarkable renewal rates. We also project 4.1% growth in comparable sales for the first quarter.



A customer-centric approach, strategic pricing, merchandise initiatives and emphasis on memberships are likely to have contributed to Costco’s overall performance. We expect membership growth of 5.5% in the first quarter.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Costco Wholesale Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Costco Wholesale Corporation Quote

How Are Estimates Shaping Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $57.62 billion, indicating growth of 5.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings per share has risen by a penny to $3.44 over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 11% from the year-ago period.



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Costco this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Costco has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

3 Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Dollar Tree DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.65 suggests an increase from $2.04 reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.67 billion, which indicates a rise of 12.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.62 suggests an increase of 23.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to ascend year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.75 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Ross Stores has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.8%, on average.



Target TGT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $2.38 suggests an increase of 25.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Target’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $31.88 billion, which indicates an increase of 1.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Target has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.