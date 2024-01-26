Costco (COST) Thrives on Business Model and Pricing Power

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, an esteemed player in the retail discount space, has showcased a robust performance. The company's success is propelled by strategic operational efforts underpinned by a customer-centric business approach and a steadfast commitment to its membership program. With a clear emphasis on delivering value-oriented offerings, Costco remains well-positioned for continued success in the dynamic retail landscape.

A Dominant Warehouse Retailer

This Issaquah, WA-based company continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Low-to-middle-income consumers have preferred discount stores over conventional retailers to meet their day-to-day needs. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding Costco in registering decent sales numbers.



Costco’s net sales increased 9.9% to $26.15 billion for the retail month of December from $23.8 billion last year. This followed an improvement of 5.1% and 4.5% witnessed in November and October, respectively. Comparable sales for the five-week period ended Dec 31, 2023 advanced 8.5%. This followed an increase of 3.5% and 3% registered in November and October, respectively.

Growing Membership Base

Costco’s total paid members have been rising. Its growing customer base and high renewal rates have been fueling sales. Membership fees increased 8.2% to $1,082 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company ended the quarter with 72 million paid household members.



We expect Costco’s total paid members to be approximately 74.5 million at the end of fiscal 2024, representing an increase of 5% from fiscal 2023. We also estimate a 3.7% jump in net sales and a 3.8% rise in total membership fees for fiscal 2024. These translate into an estimated revenue improvement of 3.7% for the fiscal year.

Market Penetration

Through a calculated approach that involves identifying untapped markets and tailoring offerings to meet customer preferences, Costco has managed to deepen its roots. This retail bellwether has been steadily expanding its footprint through new club openings in the domestic and international markets. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



Costco opened 23 net new units in fiscal 2023. We foresee an improvement in membership fees as new warehouse openings ramp up. As of Jan 18, 2024, Costco operates 872 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, six in China, four in Spain, two in France and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

Wrapping Up

A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and a strong liquidity position should help Costco continue outperforming. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped Costco, which shares space with BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, Dollar General DG and Target Corporation TGT, draw customers who have been seeking both value and convenience amid rising prices.

A Synopsis of Other Stocks

BJ's Wholesale Club's growth strategies, effective price management, favorable membership trends and robust digitization efforts position the company for continued success. As part of its long-term financial targets, BJ's projects a low-to-mid-single-digit-percentage increase in comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, and anticipates mid-single-digit percentage growth in total revenues. The company's commitment to strengthening marketing and merchandising capabilities, coupled with its expansion into high-demand categories and the growth of its own-brand portfolio, has yielded remarkable results.



Dollar General remains a compelling growth story in the retail space despite the soft fiscal 2023 guidance due to immediate margin pressure and a tough consumer environment. Thanks to its value-creating initiatives, defensive product mix and real estate growth strategy, the company has the capabilities to gain market share. Its commitment to better pricing, private label offerings, effective inventory management and merchandise initiative should drive sales. We remain encouraged by the host of initiatives such as DG Fresh, Fast Track, digitization and the expansion of the private fleet that should yield same-store sales improvements.



A well-recognized player in the discount industry, Target has been making tactical changes to its business operations to adapt and stay relevant in the competitive retail landscape. The company has been making concerted efforts to enhance shopping methods and techniques, be it in-store or online. Despite industry challenges, Target is poised to capture market share over time, driven by its compelling value proposition and a spectrum of initiatives. These encompass the expansion of new stores, innovations in owned brands, partnerships with popular brands and the enhancement of same-day services to drive traffic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.