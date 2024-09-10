Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $894.29, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 3.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Costco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 26, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.04, reflecting a 3.7% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $79.69 billion, indicating a 0.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Currently, Costco is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costco currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.22.

We can additionally observe that COST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.