Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $528.08, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 8.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $3.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.84 billion, up 12.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.03 per share and revenue of $222.32 billion, which would represent changes of +17.6% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% higher. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Costco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.35, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

