Costco (COST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $575.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 8.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $2.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49.63 billion, up 9.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.96 per share and revenue of $220.03 billion, which would represent changes of +16.97% and +12.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.05% higher. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Costco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.4.

Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.