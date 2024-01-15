Costco (COST) Stock Offers Enough Reasons to Stay Invested

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, an “all-weather” stock, has withstood multiple market gyrations and delivered returns to investors. A resilient business model enables it to gain market share and generate profits. This operator of membership warehouses has exhibited a decent run on the bourses and has outpaced the industry over the past year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated about 40.8% in the said period compared with the industry’s rise of 14%. The stock attained a 52-week high of $683.7 in the last trading session. Given its VGM Score of B, Costco has ample scope to attain new highs. Additionally, for the current fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests a 4.3% rise in sales and a 7.4% increase in earnings per share.

Striking the Right Chord With Consumers

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. A customer-centric approach, strategic pricing, merchandise initiatives and an emphasis on memberships have helped Costco post consistent sales growth.



Costco’s net sales increased 9.9% to $26.15 billion for the retail month of December from $23.8 billion last year. This followed an improvement of 5.1% and 4.5% witnessed in November and October, respectively. Comparable sales for the five-week period ended Dec 31, 2023 advanced 8.5%. This followed an increase of 3.5% and 3% registered in November and October, respectively.



The company's distinctive membership business model and pricing power set it apart from traditional players. Low-to-middle-income consumers have preferred discount stores over conventional retailers to meet their day-to-day needs. We believe a growing customer base and high renewal rates should fuel sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Steadily Adopting the Omnichannel Mantra

Costco is gradually adopting the omnichannel mantra to provide a seamless shopping experience. Its acquisition of Innovel Solutions, a leading provider of third-party end-to-end logistics solutions — now called Costco Logistics — has boosted its e-commerce capabilities and enabled it to sell "big and bulky" items.



The company has been gradually expanding its e-commerce capabilities in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Enhancing Footprint

Costco’s expansion strategy looks pretty impressive. The company remains committed to opening new clubs in the domestic and international markets. In our view, Costco’s diversification strategy is a natural hedge against risks that may arise in specific markets.



As of Jan 4, 2024, Costco operates 871 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, five in China, four in Spain, two in France and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.

We foresee improvement in membership fees as new warehouse openings ramp up. Membership fees increased 8.2% to $1,082 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company ended the quarter with 72 million paid household members.

Enough Liquidity

Costco’s sturdy balance sheet equips it to deal with cyclical downturns and tap growth opportunities. Solid cash flow generation allows it to raise dividends consistently. The company’s cash & cash equivalents were $17,011 million at the end of fiscal 2024.



Costco has always been a favorite pick for investors who are seeking both steady income and growth. This Issaquah, WA-based company, with a strong history of dividend payments as well as sound fundamentals, provides a hedge against any odd swings in the stock market. The company announced a special cash dividend of $15 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, marking its fifth special dividend in the last 11 years.

