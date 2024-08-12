Costco (COST) Stock Moves 1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $863.57, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

The warehouse club operator's shares have seen an increase of 1.43% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Costco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.02, up 3.29% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $80.07 billion, reflecting a 1.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $254.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.76% and +5.06%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Costco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Costco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.61, so one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 5.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.