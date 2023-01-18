Costco (COST) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $479.47, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 6.32% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.14% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Costco to post earnings of $3.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.56 billion, up 7.05% from the year-ago period.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.28 per share and revenue of $243.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.68% and +7.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.87, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 3.56 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

