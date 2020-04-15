Costco (COST) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $310.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 11.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

COST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 10.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.01 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago period.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $164.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.2% and +7.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note COST's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.45, so we one might conclude that COST is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

