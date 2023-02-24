Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $488.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.21, up 9.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.64 billion, up 7.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.27 per share and revenue of $243.43 billion, which would represent changes of +8.6% and +7.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.09, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 3.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

