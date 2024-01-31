Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the latest trading day at $694.88, indicating a -0.84% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 7.7% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costco in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Costco to post earnings of $3.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.88%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $58.81 billion, reflecting a 6.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.78 per share and a revenue of $252.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.42% and +4.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Costco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% upward. Right now, Costco possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Costco is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.41. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.87 for its industry.

One should further note that COST currently holds a PEG ratio of 5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

